Hey Team Anderson,
I know we are all a little anxious, nervous and confused. We are missing our friends, a fixed schedule, and order in our daily lives. But, this is our chance to learn do do something new. If we begin our day with a purpose, we will end it with a feeling of accomplishment. We must remember to do things that make us smile, makes us happy, brings happiness to others, and allows us to make good choices. Look for opportunities to make a difference. To seek knowledge is to expand your universe. Go forth and seek!
Missing each of you, your uniqueness, and mostly your beautiful smiles. Each of you is a song on my heart. Remember to be humble and kind for you are lovable, capable, and strong. Share C.A.R.E.S. like sprinkles on yellow cake with chocolate icing.
Oh, happy days,
Ms. Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.