Dear Students and Poetry Lovers,
I miss you all! Here is some poetry to help you remember National Poetry Month in April: April Rain Song By Langston Hughes. Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby. The rain makes still pools on the sidewalk. The rain makes running pools in the gutter. The rain plays a little sleep song on our roof at night. And I love the rain.
The Rainbow, by Christina Rossetti: Boats sail on the rivers, And ships sail on the seas; But clouds that sail across the sky, Are prettier than these. There are bridges on the rivers, As pretty as you please; But the bow that bridges heaven, And overtops the trees, And builds a road from earth to sky, Is prettier far than these.
Stay safe!
Love, Mrs. Lewis
