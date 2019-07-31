RICHMOND — With the Trent Williams holdout now entering its second week, the Redskins shuffled their offensive line Wednesday, searching for a combination that can protect their quarterbacks through the preseason and potentially beyond.
Washington signed guard Hugh Thornton and tackle Donald Penn, veterans who should be able to jump into the fray reasonably quickly.
Good news also arrived in the form of 11-on-11 practice time for tackle Geron Christian Sr. and center Chase Roullier. Both were held out at the start of camp due to injury. Roullier is projected to be a starter, while Christian entered the camp slotted as the top backup at left tackle.
Redskins team president Bruce Allen said Penn’s signing shouldn’t be interpreted as impacting the negotiations with Williams.
“We like Donald — Donald had a good workout,” Allen said. “But we still want Trent.”
Penn jumped right in during Wednesday’s practice. He said he knows Williams and had a chat with him before taking the job, but wouldn’t go into details.
“Trent’s one of my good friends,” Penn said. “We talked, and we’re on the same page.
“I’m not going to get into that too much. It was a personal conversation between me and Trent, though. I’ll just leave it at that.”
The Athletic Boston reported Wednesday that the Redskins have begun shopping Williams to see what he might bring in a trade, with the Patriots a logical landing spot.
The more pressing concern at the moment is keeping Washington’s three quarterbacks upright during the team’s preseason games, especially rookie Dwayne Haskins.
The right side of the line is set, with Morgan Moses and Brandon Scherff holding things down. Roullier, if healthy, has the center job locked up. But it’s the left side that is currently in flux.
With Wednesday’s moves, the Redskins will let Christian and Penn battle for the left tackle spot. Christian missed the offseason with an injury, and is now being eased back in slowly.
“It feels good,” he said. “It’s been a minute since I’ve actually played, so they’re trying to ease me in.”
At left guard, rookie Wes Martin has shown the potential to be an immediate contributor, while the coaches hope that moving Flowers inside will revive his career after several sub-par seasons at left tackle.
“I just got here,” Flowers said. “I’m just going to do what they ask me to do, and try to do it to the best of my ability.”
Roullier’s concerns are more practical. He’ll handle the snapping to whoever the quarterback is. While he has a relationship with Colt McCoy, Haskins and Case Keenum are both new.
He’s not worried about building those bonds, though.
“There are a lot of quirks to work out,” he said. “[Haskins] is learning a lot of stuff; he’s got a lot of stuff on his mind. So things like cadence will sometimes come secondary to a lot of the other stuff he’s working on. But he’s doing a great job out there, and it’s something that will come to him real fast.”
The Redskins need to find continuity on the line just as quickly, as the position is one that will be watched with a critical eye during preseason games.