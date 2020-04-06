Dear Aces & Stars,
I deeply miss you and hope that you are enjoying this time with your family. I am so very sad that our school year ended so abruptly. I would love for us to come together at some point and have a proper end to our school year. For now, I want you to know that you are an amazing group of kids. I have enjoyed working with you in person and we will continue to figure out this new virtual learning experience together.
Make the best of this difficult situation. Be patient with your loved ones, help out a little more, and do what is right even when no one is watching. Most of all, be KINDER, than usual. The world needs an extra dose of kind right now. I think you are awesome, special, and wonderful never forget that!
Love and Air Hugs, Mrs. Anderson
