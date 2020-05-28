In remembrance
Jack Earl Jack; Major, Retired, Air Force (World War II)
Jack was born on Sept. 21, 1920 and enlisted on Aug. 19, 1942. He was commissioned on April 15, 1944. Jack went to combat crew training at Dyersburg, Tenn. from June 15-Aug. 31, 1944. He left the Port of Embarkation on Sept. 21, 1944 (on his 24th birthday) arriving at Foggia, Italy on Oct. 13, 1944 with the 352nd Air Base Squadron, 301st Bomb Group. As a B-17 pilot, Jack flew daytime bombing missions to Bleckheimer, Brux, Regensburg, Salzburg, Vienna, Graz, Turkheim, Verona and the Ruhrland Oil Refinery. The worst was the Vipiteno rail marshalling yards, where enemy guns were firing at them as they flew through the Brenner Pass. At the end of the war, they flew supply missions to Udine, Italy. Jack returned to the United States on June 18, 1945 and demobilized as a first lieutenant on Oct. 15, 1945. He re-entered the service as a technical sergeant on May 20, 1946. Jack retired from the Air Force at High Wycombe, United Kingdom on Oct. 31, 1964 as a master sergeant (and the officer rank of major). His decorations include: Air Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal (ETO Medal) with four stars, North American Theater Medal, and the Victory Medal.
Tiny B. Breeden; Private, Army (WW II)
Tiny was born Aug. 4, 1920. He served in the Army from Dec. 23, 1942 until Jan. 11, 1946.
Tiny was assigned to the Pacific Theater of Operations of WW II in the Philippines and New Guinea. He was an Anti-aircraft gunner. Tiny died on Dec. 21, 2004 and is buried locally at Spring Hill Baptist Church’s main cemetery.
Hoytt Levi Brock; Staff Sergeant, Army (World War II and Korea)
Hoytt served from Sept. 4, 1942 until Feb. 4, 1946 and rose to the rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed at March Field, Calif. in the 4th AF for two years and then in the 11th AF at Elmendorf Airfield, Alaska. After WW II, Hoytt joined the reserves. He re-entered active duty with the Army on Nov. 1, 1950 until Aug. 1, 1951 during the Korean War. Hoytt served, again, in supply companies at Vint Hill Farms, Va., Carlisle Barracks, Penn., and Fort Devon, Mass.
Hugh McNeil Byrd, Junior; Captain, Army (Vietnam)
“Mac” was an Army Birddog (O1G) pilot with the 220th Airplane Reconnaissance Company of the 212th Aviation Battalion of the 1st Aviation Brigade in Vietnam. On Jan. 9, 1969, he was reported as Missing-in-Action. “Mac’s” remains were never found even though the crash site has been excavated.
Esther W. DeForth; Yeoman 2nd Class, Naval Reserve (WW II)
Esther was born in 1921 and died in 2015. She served during WW II from April 1943 until December 1944 as one of the very first Navy WAVES in the upper Midwest.
Robert C. G. Disney; Lieutenant Colonel, Army (Vietnam)
Robert served with Army Special Forces in Vietnam as a “tunnel rat.” He earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and Distinguished Flying Cross. Robert later commanded the New York Guard and rose to the rank of Major General in the guard. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Adam Joseph Fargo; Corporal, Army (Iraq)
Adam was born into a military family in Frankfurt, West Germany in 1984. Many members of his family were prior military to include his two grandfathers. Adam graduated from William Monroe High School in 2002 with honors. Soccer was his passion. Adam was strongly influenced by the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. After some college and part-time jobs, he decided to enlist in the Army on Dec. 30, 2004. Adam qualified as a medical specialist and was assigned to the newly formed 4th Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Ky. His unit received orders for Operation Iraqi Freedom IV, was re-organized into the 506th Regimental Combat Team (famed Band of Brothers from WW II) and deployed to Baghdad. Adam was awarded the Combat Medical Badge and was nicknamed “Doc” after his first mission under fire. He rose to the rank of specialist four in the fastest time-in-grade and the fastest time-in-service (of 18 months) that was possible. Adam had volunteered to be the medic for the Engineer Company assigned to his unit whose tasks included keeping the supply routes secure. On July 22, 2006, he was killed in action while out on a route clearing mission with the engineers in the slums of Sadr City. Adam was driving the command vehicle when it was hit with an Advanced Individual Explosive Device. For his actions in the face of the enemy, he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Adam was post-humorously laterally promoted to the rank of corporal.
Leslie C. Gentry; Private, Air Force
Les entered Air Force training in 1962, where he suffered a disabling injury and could no longer serve in the military.
Travenor “Jake” Harlow, Senior; Army (Korea)
Jake was a 23-year member of this American Legion Post 128 and he died on Jan. 24, 2020 at 86 years old. After he left his eight years in the military, he owned and operated his own business for 55 years. Jake was a charter and life member of the Greene County Rescue Squad, as well as a volunteer and life member of the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, he was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, a member of the I.O.O.F. and member of the Greene County Farm Bureau. Many friends commented, after his passing, that he was a good and wonderful man.
John Edson Hayes; Captain, U.S. Air Force Veterinary Corps (Vietnam)
Dr. John died on May 19, 2020 at 81 years old. He served in the military from 1963 to 1965. Dr. John ran his local veterinary clinic for over 50 years. He was a 12-year member of American Legion Post 128. Even after retiring from his practice, Dr. John volunteered his service and experience to the Madison-Greene Humane Society and Greene County Animal Shelter doing surgeries. He was still assisting earlier this year even when he was extremely sick and tired while battling his cancer.
Kenneth Fred Johnson; Technician 5, Army (World War II)
Kenneth served in World War II and is buried in the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Robert W. Lacy; Lieutenant Colonel, Retired, Air Force
Robert (1931–2019) of Warrenton started his military service as an USAF air controller and became an expert on missile defense radars. Later in his career, he became the USAF “go-to” person for expertise on the design, development and modification of phased-array radar systems that have been the key form of protection against Russian and Chinese missile attacks during and since the Cold War. Robert was a true national treasure, providing expertise on national systems long after he retired. He will be interred in Arlington National cemetery.
Carroll Lawson; Private, Army (World War II)
Carroll joined the Army right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was in the Infantry from 1941-1944. Carroll was in the CBI (China, Burma and India) Unit. Three of his siblings were in WWII at the same time he was: Hiram Lawson, Alton Lawson and Haywood Lawson. When their sister, Maxine Moon Lawson corresponded with them, she wrote four letters to all four siblings at the same time.
Mary Jones Logsdon; Captain, Navy (Gulf War)
Mary graduated from Murray State University with a Master of Science in Physics and a degree in Secondary Education. From 1974 to 1983, she taught in Oldham County, Ky. Mary joined the U.S. Navy in 1983 and was selected as a direct accession engineering duty officer and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. She successfully completed Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., earning a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and was awarded the Naval Postgraduate School Superior Service award. Other career decorations and awards included the Legion of Merit, six Meritorious Service medals and the Navy and Marine Commendation medals. Mary was the first female to command at the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station in Philadelphia. Captain Logsdon has been interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Eric James Petersen; E5 Navy (Vietnam) and Captain Army
Eric, who died in 2016, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1967 as a sonar technician. He served on the Preble, Bronstein, and Yorktown. Later, Eric served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1987 and became a captain in the Air Defense Artillery. During this time, he served in Greblestadt, Germany, Wuerzburg, Germany, Fort Monmouth, N.J. and Izmir, Turkey (NATO).
Haywood Lee Powell; Private First Class, Army Air Corps (World War II)
Haywood was born March 29, 1917 and died from Mesothelioma Sept. 29, 1994. He was a simple, kind, and good man who did not talk about his service in the Army. What Haywood did talk about was working for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helping to build Skyline Drive. He lived in the old farmhouse off Pea Ridge Road in Stanardsville where his grandfather had lived. Haywood served in the U.S Army Air Corps in North Africa during World War II. He received an Honorable Discharge on Oct. 7, 1945.
Robert Arthur Thisdell; Staff Sergeant, Army (World War II)
Bob was born July 12, 1923 in Marinette, Wis., and died Dec. 19, 2009. He initially enlisted in the Army Quartermaster Corps and then, later, transferred to the Infantry, even though he only had sight in one eye. Bob served in the U.S. Army, 8th Infantry in Northern Europe during World War II. He was sent to France shortly after D-Day and fought through to Germany, where he was wounded by machine gun fire three weeks before the end of the war. Bob was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s badge, the Bronze Star medal for Valor, the Purple Heart, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater ribbon with four Bronze Stars for service in the Rhineland, Ardennes, Central Germany, and Central European campaigns.
Clarence Critten Young; Major, Air Force (World War II and Korea)
Clarence enlisted on Dec. 8, 1941 and became a B-24 navigator/bombardier. He was stationed in Italy and was shot down over Hungary on his 26th mission. Clarence went Missing-in-Action (MIA) for three weeks and then was repatriated by a resistance group. He flew two more missions then was returned to the United States. Clarence joined and served in Kansas Reserve units until his military retirement.
In honor
Kenneth Kay Cersley; Airman, Navy (Vietnam)
Kenneth was an Airman (AQAN) in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Most of his experience was as a second mech but he eventually became a plane captain on the F4 Phantom in squadron IF 32, aboard the John F. Kennedy carrier, CV-67.
Jeff Colley; Colonel, Retired, Army (Gulf War)
Jeff joined the U.S. Army as a private and retired as a full Colonel.
Matt Colley; Captain, Army (Afghanistan)
Matt served two tours in Afghanistan and left the U.S. Army as a Captain.
Robert H. Grassi; Lieutenant Colonel, Army (Vietnam)
Bob is the current armorer and was the recent past finance officer of the American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville. He served as an Airborne Infantryman with the U.S. Army. Bob had two tours in the Vietnam conflict. His first tour of combat was from 1964 to 1965 with the 35th Ranger Battalion and his second combat tour, between 1968 and 1969 was with the 2nd Field Forces as a plans and operations officer. Altogether, Bob served 28 years in the U.S. Army.
Haywood James Lawson; Technical Sergeant, Army (WW II)
Haywood is a life member of the American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville. He is the only surviving member who fought in World War II. Haywood served in the U.S. Army from June 3, 1944 until July 2, 1946. He initially trained as an artilleryman and then became a member of the Quartermaster Corps after arriving overseas. He served mainly in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, which is where he was stationed when the war ended.
Roger L. Morris; Corporal, Marines (Vietnam)
Roger served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November 1963 to November 1967 which included a 13-month tour in Vietnam from April 1966 to May 1967. His MOS’ were Tank Repair 2141 and Crewman 2018. Roger’s main duties, however, were running night patrols and ambushes in the Da Nang and Hue areas of Vietnam. He was Honorably discharged as a corporal E-4.
Tim Riley; Petty Officer Second Class, Navy and Colonel, Army Reserves
Tim started his U.S. Navy duties as a seaman aboard the USS James K. Polk (SSBN 645) Blue Crew. This submarine was under the command of Norm Slezak. Through Tim’s great work ethics, he rose to the rank of petty officer second class after serving four years. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, he attained the rank of colonel. Tim Continued his service to our country as an elected Judge in the state of Alabama, a position he has consistently held for 27 years.
