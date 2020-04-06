To all of my students:
I miss seeing you all! I became a professional wedding photographer and a teacher because my enjoyment comes from time with people. It really is that simple. I've been blessed to meet and know so many and I wouldn't trade that for the world.
Please take care of yourselves and your family. Knowing you are OK during uncertain times is more important than anything.
Take time to document these moments with your camera or phone. It's historical. Know that it will be something you look back on and share. Document the good and the challenging. You can always decide what you share with others, but this photography will mean a lot to you over time. Do it your own way.
I will blog some of my own work on my website (www.robgarland.com) and Instagram (@robgarlandphotographers) as I have done some of the same. Enjoy!
