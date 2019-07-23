Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national independent network of pharmacies, announced that Jefferson Pharmacy in Palmyra is a finalist for the 2019 Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year Award. The award recognizes the top pharmacies within the network of more than 3,000 independent community pharmacies that display excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.
The annual award will be presented on July 26th in Las Vegas.
Jefferson Pharmacy, which opened in 2009, emerged from a field of over a hundred nominees as one of the three finalists. The other two finalists are Lone Star Pharmacy from Sante Fe, Texas, and Hemmingsen Drug Store from Marshall, Michigan. Voting for the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year runs through July 21st.
“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the award,” co-owner of Jefferson Pharmacy Ron Davis said. “We recognize that every patient is different, which is why we work hard to provide the personalized care they need in order to improve their health.”
According to Brian Nightengale, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy, all three finalists “embraced their independence and have established themselves as a one-of-a-kind destination in their communities.”
Good Neighbor Pharmacy is part of AmerisourceBergen, which provides pharmaceutical products and services and has a presence in over 50 countries. It’s headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa.