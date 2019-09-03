Where did the lumber go?

In a perfect world, and as a symbol of times long forgotten, Friends of Esmont would like to use some of the lumber used in the original Esmont depot in the new one. There’s one big problem, though: no one knows exactly what happened to the original lumber.

“We would love to know if there’s someone out there who knows if it still exists,” Peggy Purvis Denby said.

This much is known: after the depot was demolished, the lumber was purchased by someone called Tom Coleman.

“Mr. Coleman has passed away, but we have since learned that a person called Fred Baker, who used to work for Mr. Coleman, might have some valuable information. But we haven’t been able to locate him. Any information would be very much appreciated.”

According to Purvis Denby, who chairs Friends of Esmont, the group isn’t looking for much of it.

“Just enough to make a picture frame, to begin with, would be just fine. We think it would be great to have something of Esmont’s history in the new depot.”

People who might have a idea of where the lumber might have ended up, can call Purvis Denby directly: (404) 680 6122 or email: peggypurvisdenby@friendsofesmont.com