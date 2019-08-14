Golf courses, especially those in rural or wooded areas, are home to a variety of wildlife species. Going forward, the Lake Monticello Golf Course is putting several measures in place to ensure that wildlife and humans both have place where they can enjoy all that the course has to offer. By becoming better stewards of land and natural resources, wildlife will reap the benefits in the long run.
Recently the golf course received recognition in environmental planning from the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for golf courses, an international program designed to help landowners preserve and enhance the environmental quality of their property. After meeting several requirements, the golf course will become part of the cooperative sanctuary program with Audubon, which is headquartered in Troy, New York.
Currently, golf course staff, in conjunction with the Lake Monticello Owners’ Association, is inventorying wildlife, identifying wildlife habitats, planting flowers, establishing nest boxes and protecting environmentally sensitive areas. The use of chemicals as part of the courses’ upkeep is ‘stringently regulated’. Ongoing projects include planting additional vegetative buffers on the course.
Once the course receives the designation of sanctuary, golf course staff and Audubon International, will work together to make further improvements that will be beneficial to both people and wildlife at the Lake Monticello Golf Course.