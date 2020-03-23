Scottsville Museum's planned Spring Opening on Sunday April 5th has been postponed until further notice, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The museum will stay closed during the month of April and has not yet made a decision of when it will kick off the 2020 season.  

"This difficult decision has been made from concern for the safety and health of our visitors and our volunteers," President Evelyn Edson of the museum said.  "It is our hope that during this time, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and do everything we can to ensure the safety of all."

Edson said that she will keep the community informed about the museum's future plans by posting updates on the museum website.

