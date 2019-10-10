Scottsville Museum is holding its seventh annual Twilight Tours through the town on Saturday Oct. 19 and Sunday Oct. 20. The hour-long walking tours will give participants a glimpse into the town’s rich history, as local actors will portray notable Scottsville residents from times gone by.
“It’s a great way to learn about the town, and it’s also a great way for the community to connect with each other,” Evelyn Edson from the museum said. “The whole town comes out during these walking tours, it’s a great event.”
During the guided, lamplight stroll through the town, which spans no more than three blocks, participants will have a chance to see and encounter town residents from bygone eras.
“We strive to have new people to portray every year,” Edson said. One person who participants will encounter is journalist and humorist George Bagby, who was an editor for the Southern Literary Messenger near the end of the American Civil War and was a correspondent for the Charleston Mercury during the Civil War.
People will also encounter Confederate Officer Robert Coles getting ready for battle, local resident Cyrus McCormick, who improved and patented the mechanical reaper, and missionary Lottie Moon of Viewmont, who will tell about her travels and tribulations traveling through China.
The walking tours are not handicap-accessible, but returning this year is a separate indoor tour at Scottsville’s Victory Hall, which is handicap-accessible. This indoor performance is scheduled for the Sunday afternoon, October 20th, starting at 2 p.m.
The walking tours cost $5 and tickets can be purchased through the Scottsville Museum website. Walking tours will be held, rain or shine and no refunds will be given.
The Twilight Tours on Saturday are between 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. Tours will depart every 20 minutes on both nights from the Scottsville Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.