Sage Smith Disappearance

Sage Smith, also known as Dashad to family and friends, went missing in November 2012. In March 2017, the case was declared a homicide investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department, and in January 2019 police declared Erik McFadden, the last person known to see Smith and a person of interest in Smith's death, a missing person.
