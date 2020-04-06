Dear 2nd Grade Friends,
I miss you SO MUCH! I know we got to do so much fun stuff together this year, but there was so much more I wanted us to do! I hope you know that even though we aren't in school right now, there is still so much more for you to learn! You are amazing Central Stars and can always show just how brightly you shine to the people around you. You are going to be rock star third graders next year I just know it! Plus, you know where our classroom is, and you are always going to be welcome there no matter what.
I wish I could give each of you a big hug and remind you just amazing I think you are, so here's a *BIG SQUEEZE* from me.
Love,
Ms. Buxton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.