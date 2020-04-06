Dear 2nd Grade Friends,

I miss you SO MUCH! I know we got to do so much fun stuff together this year, but there was so much more I wanted us to do! I hope you know that even though we aren't in school right now, there is still so much more for you to learn! You are amazing Central Stars and can always show just how brightly you shine to the people around you. You are going to be rock star third graders next year I just know it! Plus, you know where our classroom is, and you are always going to be welcome there no matter what.

I wish I could give each of you a big hug and remind you just amazing I think you are, so here's a *BIG SQUEEZE* from me.

Love,

Ms. Buxton

