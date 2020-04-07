To all of my past and present Shining Stars,
I hope you are doing well and enjoying time at home with your family. I miss everyone of my students. Know that I think of ALL of you each day and hope that you are doing well. I think about the graduating seniors and think how hard it must be for you to miss all of your senior activities.
I also think about the lessons everyone is learning right now- patience, compassion, forgiveness and understanding. This experience is changing the world and making history and you are part of it! Stay strong FLUCOS.
"Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you've ever imagined." - Dr. Seuss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.