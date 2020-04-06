I just want to tell my class how much I love them, I miss them, and how I cannot wait until I see them again. All 21 of you are awesome kids who have worked so hard and learned so much this year. Please continue to work hard and learn something new every day.
Don't forget about all the fun times we had and always make sure that you always "Make Today Awesome!"
