Dear Carysbrook Students,
We miss you.
We miss when you learn, we miss when you smile,
when you laugh and you sing and run that mile.
We miss your struggles, your successes, your surprises and your pouts,
We miss when you get it we miss when you shout. (kind of)
We hope you will read and practice your facts.
Be good to your families, get everyone’s backs.
Before you know it you will be back at the Brook,
We will be together again to hit the books.
So until you return to us next year,
stay home with your families without any fear.
Stay safe, have fun. Listen to mom and dad.
Know you are loved,
And PLEASE wash your hands!
Love,
Mrs. Lascano and Mrs. Wiersma
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.