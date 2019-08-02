RICHMOND — Offensive linemen don’t often have gaudy stats, but here’s one Morgan Moses takes great pride in: He hasn’t missed a game since 2015.
Moses, the Washington Redskins’ right tackle, has dealt with his fair share of injuries, but has always found a way to get back in the lineup by the following Sunday. He’s aiming to continue that streak this season with a new, slimmed-down physique.
“I’m weighing in at 327 right now,” he said.
Moses, a former Virginia star, said he didn’t have to deal with offseason surgery and rehab, like he has in past years, and wanted to get in better shape.
“I’m getting older,” he said. “This is year six; it goes by fast. Being cleared [to practice] before we took off for the summer and having five weeks not to worry about an injury and just really hone on getting in shape and eating right and not having to worry about taking care of the rehab stuff.”
Moses has started in every game in the past four years and is a leader for the Redskins, both on and off the field.
“Morgan is a massive human, and he still has very quick feet — that allows him to use his size,” center Chase Roullier said. “He can stay in front of people easily because of his quick feet, and it’s pretty hard to get around him because he’s a 6-foot-9 guy. His combination of speed and strength is something that is very difficult to find in a tackle.”
Moses, who is actually 6-foot-6, greatly benefited from having a veteran presence in Trent Williams when he first arrived in Washington, and now serves as a leader for those young linemen coming into the league, including Roullier.
“He was a great leader for me when I got here as a rookie,” Roullier said. “He’s a guy that’s very positive to the young guys and makes sure they’re learning stuff.”
Roullier isn’t the only linemen who has benefited from Moses’ presence in the league. Brandon Scherff, the team’s Pro Bowl right guard, came into the league one season after Moses and learned a lot from him.
“He’s the first guy when I got to the Redskins to pull me under the wing and help me with whatever I needed,” Scherff said. “It’s kind of nice being there for five years playing side by side.”
Now, with both healthy, they’ll aim to continue their success for another season.