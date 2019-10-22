In July 2011, Bob Gore heard the diagnosis he never would have expected: He had breast cancer. And while he was stunned, he knew he would have to take quick action to save his life.
“It wasn’t the word ‘breast’ that stunned me as much as the word ‘cancer,’” said Gore. “The moment you hear you have cancer is one of those moments you always remember. It’s like 9/11 or the day Kennedy was shot. It’s a moment that is so powerful you know that nothing will be the same thereafter.”
Rare but Possible
Many people don’t even realize that men can get breast cancer, but the American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019 about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men, and about 500 men will die from it.
All people, regardless of sex, are born with some breast cells and tissue. Although men do not develop milk-producing breasts, their breast cells and tissue can still develop cancer. Certainly, male breast cancer is very rare, with less than one percent of all breast cancer cases developing in men.
Breast cancer in men is usually detected as a hard lump underneath the nipple and areola. However, as breast cancer is so uncommon in men, they are less likely to identify a lump or to assume a lump is breast cancer, which can cause a delay in seeking treatment.
Gore explained that he first noticed a lump while he was at work. The lump had not previously bothered him—there was no itching or pain. It was just there.
“I was on a conference call and was leaning toward the phone at the edge of the table. I felt a little bump there, which I thought was odd. My daughter is a nurse, and she said it could be nothing but I should still get it checked. I had an annual physical set up already, so I asked about it and my doctor sent me to have it checked out.”
Gore was lucky to have gotten it checked so quickly, as many men do not, which means they are diagnosed at later stages and thus carry a higher mortality rate for breast cancer than women do.
Gore ended up having a mammogram, an ultrasound and then a biopsy. Two days later he got the call that he had breast cancer.
“I went in to see Dr. John Jones who was at Virginia Breast Care at the time,” recalled Gore. “I also consulted with an oncologist. Fortunately, my cancer was diagnosed early. I had a mastectomy, but I did not need chemotherapy or radiation therapy.”
Risk Factors for Breast Cancer in Men
While men are at significantly lower risk of getting breast cancer than women, there are some known factors that can increase the risk of getting it. Many of the factors are related to the body’s hormone levels.
- Age: The risk of breast cancer goes up as a man ages, with an average age of 72 when men are diagnosed.
- Family history of breast cancer: 1 in 5 men with breast cancer have a close relative with the disease
- Inherited gene mutations: Men with a mutation in the BRCA2 gene have an increased risk, with a lifetime risk of about 6 in 100. BRCA1 mutations can also cause breast cancer in men, but the risk is lower.
- Klinefelter syndrome: Men with Klinefelter syndrome (two or more X chromosomes and a Y chromosome) have an increased risk of getting breast cancer than other men—between 20 and 60 times the risk.
- Radiation exposure: Men whose chest area has been treated with radiation are at greater risk.
Other risk factors include heavy drinking, liver disease, and obesity.
Of course, some men can receive a diagnosis of breast cancer without any of these factors in place, as was the case with Gore.
Gore knew of no one in his family who had been diagnosed, and his genetic testing showed no markers.
Treatment Options
As is true with any cancer, there are a number of treatment options, and the decision for how to treat is dependent on a number of factors, including at what stage the cancer is diagnosed.
In Gore’s case, he was diagnosed early when the cancer was still a stage one, so he was able to have a mastectomy to remove it and then just come in for follow ups to make sure the cancer has not returned.
In some cases, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and/or hormone therapy may be used in different combinations. It is important to work with an oncologist and breast surgeon to ensure that the treatment is right for the specific situation.
“Take it Seriously”
Eight years later, Gore is happy to say he is still cancer free.
“I still go in to have annual mammograms, and with Dr. Jones now retired, I see Dr. Linda Sommers at Virginia Breast Care yearly for a check-up as well,” he noted. “But, thankfully, I have not had any additional issues.”
Gore knows he was lucky to have found the lump when he did and to have a provider who took him seriously, and he wants to make sure that other men and their physicians do not ignore the possibility of their having breast cancer.
“It’s so uncommon for men to get breast cancer, that they don’t think about it. Men don’t do self-checks as often as women do, and if they do find a lump they may ignore it.”
He acknowledges it does feel a bit odd to sit in a very female-centered waiting room for a mammogram, but it’s worth it to know and to be treated.
“There is a saying that when you hear hoof beats, think of horses, not zebras,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it can’t be a zebra! I’m one of the zebras. Men: If you have a lump, don’t disregard it. It may be nothing, but go find out!”
To schedule a mammogram at Sentara, visit Sentara.com/Mammogram.
