Graham was pushing 70 and proud of his new house west of Charlottesville. He was showing it off to a couple of friends on a clear day last fall. Half way through the tour, a blunt-speaking, long-time friend paused and said to him with a wink, “Graham, don’t you know you’re in your fourth quarter? What in the world are you doing building a first-quarter house?”
Indeed, the American dream still hangs on. A spacious, single-family house on a single-family lot is in our DNA. But it’s not going to be long before Graham, like many of his fellow Baby Boomers, runs into the aging disconnect: There is indeed a difference between the space he needs and the space he actually lives in. The kids are gone; why do we need over 2,400 square feet, the average suburban home footprint?
So what is a fourth-quarter house? First, it’s not an assisted living facility or nursing home, which would be TLM (“The Last Move”). The idea is a home that suits the new reality of aging, and it’s based loosely on three criteria: size, design and location.
Size
A fourth-quarter house should be smaller. Our appetite for mowing lawns and cleaning pools is going to dwindle. The kids will likely visit one at a time now, so maybe one extra bedroom is enough. And it’s worth noting that, as an investment, the fourth-quarter house (not to mention the first-quarter house) will have a smaller market when it’s time to move on: Student loans and other financial challenges of those very same kids (and grandchildren) are reducing homeownership rates all over the country.
Design
A fourth-quarter home will follow the principals of Universal Design, with elements that make for age-friendly living. A zero-step entry, for example, is where design starts. Whether it’s that knee replacement or increasing frailty, living on one level with no steps between the car and the bedroom – and all else in between – makes for a struggle-free and safe new home.
Location
Most importantly, the ideal fourth-quarter house is located in Graham’s existing community. According to AARP, while over 82% of 75-year-olds want to stay in their own house as they age, over 90% want to remain in their own community. The physical and emotional support of long-time friends and family cannot be overestimated. Isolation and loneliness are proven to be a significant health risk for older adults. Keeping your church, your bridge club or even just knowing where the mustard is at the grocery store – all these are increasingly important to the diminishing world of aging.
“People don’t want to be forced to go someplace they’ve never lived in their life,” John Feather, CEO of Grantmakers in Aging, said.”
How much closer to your own community could you be than downsizing to the backyard? One of the more promising trends, one that is increasingly being embraced by aging occupants, is the “small house” movement. Some “small houses” are glorified tents with less than 200 square feet of living space. Sometimes they need to be on wheels to circumvent zoning restrictions. But most are in the 1,000-square-foot range, a significant downsizing from the suburban standard. Too tiny to stand alone on a single-family lot, small houses are getting renewed scrutiny as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.
Sometimes called “granny flats,” ADUs can be under the same roof, such as a basement apartment. Or they can be external: a freestanding building in the backyard, or atop the garage. Whatever the location, a fourth-quarter ADU can effectively forestall “The Last Move.” An aging widow, for example, can move into the ADU from the main house, trading the larger space for her own adult child and his or her family. Or the ADU could be rented to a caregiver living on the property, say a nursing student, to cook, clean or simply to be there for an older adult.
Charlottesville is fortunate that ADUs are a by-right use on residential lots in the city. There are footprint and height restrictions, of course, and the owner must reside on the property. But most all the criteria for the fourth-quarter house, size, design and location can generally be met – and you don’t have to “move.”.
Thinking of your own fourth-quarter house? Awareness is blossoming around the benefits of ADUs. According to Read Brodhead, the city’s zoning administrator, two to three new accessory apartments are being constructed each month Not only are they an affordable option for a renter, it’s also a source of income for “those house-rich and cash poor seniors who could use the help and the extra income,” Brodhead says. “Homeowners realize that this is a way for them to help offset the cost of their mortgage.”
With almost 60% of Charlottesville zoned single-family, that bodes well for aging in community. Who knows, maybe your fourth-quarter house could be in your own back yard!
About the author: Christopher Murray is a Charlottesville native who retired from JABA as Business Development Director in 2014. He is now a developer of affordable housing and a member of the City’s Housing Advisory Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.