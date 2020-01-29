You may have experienced seemingly unexplained discomfort in the right part of your abdomen after eating. Or perhaps you heard about a friend who had to have their gallbladder removed. But what does the gallbladder do, and what happens if it is removed?
What does the gallbladder do anyway?
Most of us have heard of the gallbladder and gallstones, but its intricacies are a mystery to many of us. When working properly, the gallbladder helps our bodies process our food. It is the small sac located under the liver that stores bile, a substance that aids in the digestion of fats in the small intestine.
Being overweight and/or genetics most often cause the formation of gallstones—tiny particles made up of cholesterol, bile, and calcium. Gallstones can cause serious problems such as cholecystitis, inflammation of the gall bladder lining. These stones also may block the bile duct leading to the small intestines, which can result in serious complications like jaundice and pancreatitis.
What symptoms do gallstones cause?
Dr. Lane Ritter, general surgeon at Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical & Surgical Associates, explained that there are a number of symptoms related to gallstones.
“To begin with, a person having trouble with their gallbladder would probably experience pain in their right upper part of their abdomen, particularly after eating,” she noted. “Certain kinds of foods are more likely to trigger these episodes; in particular, foods that are high in fat content are the ones that are going to trigger your gallbladder to contract, which is what would likely cause your symptoms.”
Other symptoms include:
- A full or bloated feeling
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Pain radiating around the back or up to the right shoulder
If you are experiencing these symptoms, Dr. Ritter recommends discussing it with your primary care provider. However, there are times when you should go to the emergency room instead.
“If you are experiencing severe pain that does not stop after several hours at home, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of your skin, or darkening of your urine, these are reasons to come to the hospital and get looked at right away.”
How are gallstones treated?
If your doctor agrees that your symptoms are consistent with possible gallstones, they will likely order an ultrasound of your abdomen, which will identify the presence of gallstones.
“Once gallstones are identified and you’re having symptoms associated with them, the recommendation is to have your gallbladder removed if you are healthy enough to undergo surgery,” said Dr. Ritter. “Gallstones don’t go away, and the symptoms tend to progress and accelerate over time.”
Surgery to remove the gallbladder is called a cholecystectomy, and is done as an outpatient operation. It is usually done laparoscopically with small incisions and a camera, also known as minimally invasive surgery.
“Most people do quite well during their recovery,” Dr. Ritter noted. “You usually have about two to four days of being sore enough to take it easy at home with some pain medications. People take about a work week off on average, and then a couple of weeks of no strenuous activity afterwards.”
Fortunately, Dr. Ritter reassures, the body can function well without the gallbladder, and there are no major changes needed to your diet and your lifestyle for most people after surgery.
“Everybody asks what’s going to happen to their bodies after their gallbladder is removed,” she added. “Your liver produces bile, and bile helps digest fats in your food. There’s a main highway between your liver and your intestine, and your gallbladder is a little side street off of that. When we take your gallbladder out, we are only taking that side street away; the stones come with it and any potential to form more stones. So your plumbing is still intact and the bile still gets to your food to help digest fats. It takes a couple of weeks for your body to adapt to the signals being a little bit different, but most people’s bodies do it without too much difficulty.”
