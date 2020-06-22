After several weeks of isolating, many people have been concerned about re-entering the community safely. Physicians generally approve a cautious approach, with the caveat that if their patients need medical care, they should not delay getting that care. As the Governor has begun the state’s phased “Forward Virginia” plans, providers too, have been taking precautions to ensure a safe return to our “new normal.”
It is important to note, most offices remained open even during the stay at home order, though they were limiting the number of in-person visits they were allowing. Today, while in-person visits are becoming more commonplace again, many of the innovative new ways of providing care are still available and maybe more convenient options for patients.
What a Visit to Your Doctor’s Office Will Look Like Today
Sentara Medical Group practices have been among those medical offices implementing a number of measures intended to keep their patients safe when they come in for their visit, whether it is a routine wellness visit or an appointment for an acute illness or injury.
“In preparation for opening our offices for more in-person care, we have taken a lot of precautions to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Dr. Joe Evans, Director of Medical Operations for Sentara Medical Group. “For example, we removed a lot of nonessential items from the patient care areas to allow better cleaning of surfaces. We have tried to minimize, and sometimes eliminate, time spent in the waiting rooms, and we screen all patients and staff for fever and other COVID symptoms before entering the office.”
In order to reduce risk of exposure and to help maintain social distancing, patients visiting Sentara providers are asked to call the practice upon their arrival in the parking lot. Depending on the practice, the patient may be greeted at their vehicle or the building entrance.
Patients will be asked to wear a mask (one will be provided if they do not have one), and the clinic staff will also be wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as a mask and eye protection. The clinician will ask a series of quick questions and take the patient's temperature. The patient will then be taken directly back to an exam room.
The visit will proceed as usual, though any follow up tasks, including blood collection for labs and follow up appointment scheduling, will be completed in the exam room, rather than another area of the clinic.
In-between each patient visit, Sentara facilities follow a vigorous cleaning process, including disinfecting all surfaces, counters, soap dispensers, chairs, exam tables, and high touch objects.
Virtual Visits – See Your Provider from the Comfort of Your Home
As the COVID-19 virus began to show up in Charlottesville and surrounding counties, the Sentara Medical Group responded by shifting many visits in its outpatient clinics to an online platform. These “virtual visits” were implemented to reduce the risk of spreading the virus among patients and staff, and to conserve the limited supply of PPE. Instead of having patients come to the doctor’s office, check-in, and sit with other patients waiting for their turn, patients got the care they needed while remaining at home. At their designated appointment time, they connected to their healthcare provider remotely through the internet.
The Medical Group was already offering some virtual visits before the pandemic began, but when the government issued social distancing and stay-at-home policies, the number of virtual visits skyrocketed. By the first week of April, 86 percent of all Medical Group appointments were taking place virtually, preserving more than three-quarters of the pre-pandemic volume of patient visits.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity to connect with patients in their home environment,” said Dr. Evans. “As we transition back to more face-to-face visits in the office, we still offer virtual options that can manage patient needs more conveniently.”
Most virtual visits occur via the Sentara app, which patients can download to their computer, tablet, or smartphone. The app enables patients to check in with their provider, wait in a “virtual waiting room,” and connect by a secure video and audio linkup where a nurse or other medical provider initially sees them before they talk to the doctor. During the virtual visit, providers can take a patient’s medical history, examine the patient visually if the patient has video capability, provide medical advice and, if appropriate, prescribe medications or offer other treatment recommendations. Virtual visits have been taking place in both primary care and specialty practices, says Dr. Evans.
More Choices, Better Care
In addition to traditional in-person visits and newer virtual visits, in response to the need for additional social distancing, some practices are seeing patients in different venues. Sentara Family Medicine at 5th Street Station, for example, is open for appointments as well as walk-in visits. Some of these visits will take place in their offices, some may be out at a patient’s car, and some may be a combination of the two.
According to physicians, the most important thing is that patients get the medical care they need in a timely way. Whether it’s a preventive screening or an emergency, medical practices and hospitals are prepared to safely care for their patients.
If you need to see a primary care doctor, call 434-654-CARE for a same-day appointment. For more information about how Sentara is keeping you safe through the pandemic, visit Sentara.com/Safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.