Coronavirus has changed everything in our lives, at least for the near future. Businesses are operating differently, family visits have become virtual, and even simple trips to the grocery store have us following new procedures.
What hasn’t changed is that when you are sick or injured, you may need to go to a physician’s office or to the emergency room. For many, that idea is concerning. However, area medical offices and hospitals have worked diligently to ensure that patients are safe within their walls, regardless of the situation.
Jonathan Davis, president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in our community, the Sentara Martha Jefferson staff worked tirelessly to ensure patients continue to receive quality care.
Making Changes for the Pandemic
The Sentara team focused on three key areas in the early months of the pandemic:
- Establishing designated COVID units
- Ensuring a steady supply of PPE
- Providing appropriate and timely screening and testing
“With a virus that spreads as easily as COVID-19, it is critical that we create a safe environment for both our patients and team members,” said Davis. “We established a COVID-designated respiratory unit, allowing us to care for COVID patients more efficiently, as well as help reduce the risk of spreading the virus to patients and team members.”
Though we have all seen the news regarding national shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), Davis explained that the Sentara Healthcare system prepared well.
“Our supplies are strong due in part to great planning by our team and thanks to the remarkable generosity of our community,” he said. “The PPE donations we’ve received, including the handmade items, have allowed us to further protect our supplies and keep our patients safe.”
Furthermore, Sentara expanded its testing capabilities, improving both the number of tests it could process as well as the time it takes to receive results for emergent and inpatient and outpatient hospital services.
Looking Ahead in the “New Normal”
Once protocols were in place to ensure safe care for all patients and Governor Northam called for the allowance of elective procedures, Sentara Martha Jefferson set to work on establishing processes of care for the “new normal.”
Beginning the week of May 4, the hospital re-launched some of the services that had been on hold, such as elective surgeries and imaging appointments.
“We have worked diligently on developing processes that allow us to schedule elective services in a way that is safe and comfortable for everyone,” explained Davis.
The Hospital launched a phased approach, inviting the community in for all elective services. Scheduling has begun, but it is being done incrementally. For example, additional operating rooms were opened, but not all of them at first. Additional ORs will open as the need continues to grow.
“Patient and staff safety is our number one priority, and we would not do this if we were not confident in our ability to keep everyone safe,” stated Davis. “As we move forward, we recognize it will not be business as usual. Instead, we are adapting with continued masking requirements, COVID screenings at our entrances, redesigned waiting rooms to ensure proper distancing, and new scheduling procedures to allow for continued robust cleaning in-between patients.”
Other safety precautions include implementing COVID screening and testing prior to scheduled elective surgeries.
Don’t Wait for Care
Though it is good to be cautious when going out during this time, it is critically important that you not wait to get care if you are experiencing signs and symptoms of an emergency. If you are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, for example, call 9-1-1 immediately.
“We are here to serve all of our community’s healthcare needs,” added Davis. “Our medical group practices are a phone call away for either virtual or in-person visits as appropriate. We have created processes of care to manage all patients in and out of the Emergency Department, and our Emergency Team is ready to help when you need us. We will care for you.”
Sentara Martha Jefferson continues to monitor the coronavirus closely and is prepared should any patient seek treatment at our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about our efforts, and stay up-to-date on the latest information, please visit Sentara.com/coronavirus.
