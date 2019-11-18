International travel is an exciting way to experience different cultures, see amazing landscapes and artwork, or simply get away. In recent years, cheaper and more available airline flights have allowed more travelers than ever before to visit far-away lands. Today, people are traveling abroad not only for vacations, but also for many other reasons, including business trips, humanitarian mission work, religious pilgrimage, health care (medical tourism), and to visit friends and family.
Consider the following statistics:
- More than 1.2 billion people traveled internationally in 2015, and that number is increasing rapidly.
- About half of all international travel in 2014 was to developing countries.
- Depending on the destination, 22-64 percent of travelers report some type of illness during or after travel.
- Approximately 1-5 percent of travelers seek medical attention during or after travel.
- One in 300 travelers requires admission to a hospital during or after travel.
- One in 2,000 travelers requires medical evacuation.
- While death during travel isn’t common, cardiovascular disease and motor vehicle accidents are the two most common causes of death among travelers.
According to Dr. Keri Hall, a specialist in infectious diseases at Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical & Surgical Associates, the most common cause of illness among travelers, by far, is infection. “Most infectious illness in travelers is mild and self-limited, with symptoms like diarrhea, respiratory infections or rashes,” she said. “But even a relatively mild illness can be enough to disrupt or even ruin a trip. Fortunately, most of these mild illnesses can be prevented with appropriate pre-travel counseling.”
That’s why Dr. Hall developed the Sentara Martha Jefferson Traveler’s Clinic earlier this year.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Travelers’ Clinic
The Sentara Martha Jefferson Travelers’ Clinic is a full-service clinic providing pre-travel, in travel and post-travel services. Two physicians staff the Travelers’ Clinic: Dr. Hall who is board-certified specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and Dr. Kathy Smyth, a board-certified pediatrician. Together, these physicians provide services to travelers of all age groups.
The clinic offers its services to individuals, families, and groups, including business and humanitarian groups who need travel-related services. Individualized risk assessment is performed for each patient based on his or her itinerary and other patient-specific factors. Travel-related vaccines are also provided on-site.
Malaria and traveler’s diarrhea risk can be evaluated and appropriate prevention strategies provided. We can inform prospective travelers about blood-borne pathogen and sexually transmitted disease prevention, and provide information and advice regarding insect bite prevention, food and water safety, and other preventive measures, depending on the traveler’s itinerary and travel plans. The clinic also provides non-infectious disease advice, including information on vehicle and in-flight safety, altitude/ scuba illnesses, thrombosis prevention, swimming hazards, and other risks.
Any patient who visits the clinic has access to the Sentara EPIC MyChart application, which allows travelers to contact the travel physician should issues arise while they are traveling. The travel provider can also see those who return from traveling with an illness or who develop an illness after they return.
Who Should Visit a Traveler’s Clinic?
“All travelers to foreign lands can benefit from pre-travel consultation,” noted Dr. Hall. “Certain persons at highest risk— including adventure travelers, humanitarian or medical providers, immune-compromised persons, those with chronic diseases, those who will be living abroad for an extended period, those visiting friends and family, those seeking medical treatment abroad, women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, young children, and others—may require specific types of interventions.”
Certain regions present the highest level of risk for travel and should prompt strong consideration of referral to a travel specialist:
- Africa
- Asia, especially Southeast Asia and the Middle East
- South America
- Central America
- Caribbean (several new diseases have become prominent)
- Eastern Europe.
Depending on travelers’ activities, areas of Western Europe, Australia and other locations also can be risky.
Of note, certain vaccines, including yellow fever, meningococcal and polio vaccines are required for entry into or exit from some countries. For those preparing to travel abroad, the pre-travel visit ideally should be scheduled four to six weeks before departure.
Dr. Hall notes that while most major insurance carriers have covered pre-travel vaccinations and office visits, she strongly encourages travelers to review their coverage directly by calling their insurance plan. Much of the cost for visits is related to the vaccines that are provided, which can be variable based on the destination. It is possible that some or all of the cost of the visit and vaccinations will be covered by the patient’s insurance.
To schedule an appointment in the Sentara Martha Jefferson Traveler’s Clinic, call 434-654-5260. Be sure to schedule your appointment at least 4 weeks before your travel departure date.
