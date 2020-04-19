As we all continue to adjust to our “new normal” of restricted travel, social distancing, and other unprecedented, daily measures to safeguard our physical health against the spread of COVID-19, it is easy to lose sight of our mental health and let our emotional well-being take a backseat. Here are some important steps we can take to help ourselves and our loved ones better manage the effects of quarantine-induced stress.
Stay connected
Connecting with others is especially important during this time of crisis. Remember, social distancing really just means physical distancing, so take full advantage of modern technology to keep in close contact with friends, family and coworkers. Be sure to pay particularly close attention to those who are alone and check in regularly with elderly parents and grandparents.
Keep a routine
Now, more than ever, it is imperative to stick to our daily routines as much as possible. Maintaining structure and balance is extremely important during uncertain times, especially for children.
This includes waking up and going to bed at the usual times, limiting our stress snacking/refrigerator raiding, keeping our diets and meal times consistent, showering and dressing in the morning, and scheduling time for other specific activities throughout the day. If adapting to working (or being a student) from home is a challenge, create a designated work area to keep the lines between work and home from blurring.
For parents adjusting to having their children at home, remember they too are dealing with a lot of change and stress, and it’s imperative that we exercise patience and understanding as they look to us for guidance and comfort in these challenging times. Taking the steps necessary to ensure our own emotional health will have a profound impact on theirs.
Exercise regularly
Just because our favorite sports are on hold, all the gyms are closed, and social distancing measures are in place for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean you can’t get the satisfaction of a good workout. Exercise is a great stress reliever and mood enhancer, so be sure to take regular walks, go for runs or bike rides, try new online workouts, and make time for other indoor and outdoor activities you enjoy to help you feel better and maintain a positive attitude.
Limit your media consumption
Avoid the sensational headlines and seek only practical, credible information from trusted sources at specific times of the day. It’s important to stay informed of current events, but not at the expense of your mental well-being, so find a balance of exposure to news that works for you. By the same token, parents should do their best to limit their children’s media consumption and try to ensure they are receiving only age-appropriate information.
Focus on the present
If you are having trouble soothing a restless mind, consider trying meditation, yoga or prayer to focus your attention on the present moment, instead of dreading the implications of an uncertain future you can’t control. Practicing mindfulness techniques regularly will keep you calm and focused amid chaos.
Be kind to yourself and others
It’s easy to be critical of ourselves and others in times of crisis. Everyone responds to chaos and uncertainty in their own way, so practice empathy as much as possible and be considerate, not judgmental, of yourself and loved ones as you navigate these uncharted waters together.
Get enough sleep and rest
It’s no secret that stress and anxiety get magnified when you don’t get enough sleep. It’s especially important now to get the recommended amount of sleep to manage your stress and help you stay focused on work and family, so limit your alcohol consumption and avoid stimulants like caffeine and nicotine before bed.
You’re not alone
Remember, better days are ahead and though we may be physically isolated, we’re never alone. Even in the midst of this pandemic, some great Charlottesville-area resources are always just a call, text, or video chat away. So, if you are unable to manage your stress or anxiety on your own, be sure to reach out to a local provider for an in-person or virtual visit.
We’re all in this together, so let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Coping with stress effectively will make our families and our communities even stronger.
Sentara Martha Jefferson is closely monitoring the coronavirus and is prepared should any patient seek treatment at our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about our efforts, and stay up-to-date on the latest information, please visit Sentara.com/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.