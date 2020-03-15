The recent coronavirus pandemic has many of us on edge and concerned about our health. As a new virus, we don’t know exactly what to expect and how to stay well. The truth is, whether it’s the flu, coronavirus, or the common cold, there are a number of simple steps you can follow to help stay healthy and prevent the further spread of respiratory illnesses.
Wash Your Hands – A Lot
Experts recommend that you wash your hands often and thoroughly.
You probably wash your hands after using the bathroom, before eating, and after gardening or other dirty tasks. Don’t stop there! Wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing as well as after going out on a shopping trip, when you have been out opening doors and using shopping carts.
When washing your hands, wet your hands thoroughly, lather up with soap, and rub it into your palms, fingers all the way to the tips, between your fingers, backs of your hands, and your wrists. Wash for 20 seconds, then rinse and dry thoroughly.
If you are not able to use soap and water but have access to hand sanitizer, use enough sanitizer to cover your hands. Use a product that is at least 60% alcohol. Rub your hands together until they feel dry, around 15-20 seconds.
Keep it Clean
It is important to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces every day. You can use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe, but be sure you don’t miss high-touch places. High-touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Follow Your Rules of Etiquette
It should go without saying, but it is important to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Use a disposable tissue if you have one available, then discard it after use. If no tissue is handy, cough or sneeze into your elbow rather than into your hands.
Additionally, though this doesn’t break rules of etiquette, avoid touching your face, as germs often spread this way.
There’s No Place Like Home
While the weather is getting warmer and spring break approaches, you will want to consider whether heading out is a good idea. Avoid crowded venues when possible. Use delivery services for groceries and pharmaceuticals, especially if you are in a high-risk group. Consider rescheduling any travel plans, and be prepared to telework (if your employer offers that option) or for your kids to be in virtual classrooms at home.
It may feel like an inconvenience, but you will not only be keeping yourself safe, you can help avoid unintentionally spreading a virus to others.
If You Are Feeling Sick…
If you are experiencing symptoms of an illness, stay home except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Isolate yourself from others in your household if possible as well.
Call your healthcare provider before going in and tell them your symptoms. This will help the office staff to take steps to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Most providers will offer masks for patients entering their office. If directed, use the mask if possible. If you are unable to use the mask, your provider may ask you to wait in a private area until your appointment.
Sentara Martha Jefferson is closely monitoring the coronavirus and is prepared should any patient seek treatment at our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about our efforts, and stay up-to-date on the latest information, please visit Sentara.com/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.