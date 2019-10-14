The Virginia Film Festival is once again bringing a diverse program of more than 150 films covering a wide range of important and fascinating issues and topics.
This year, the Festival will again partner with James Madison’s Montpelier to present the Race in America series, featuring films dealing with a wide spectrum of issues that dominate, and in many ways define, our nation today. This year’s strong lineup includes Opening Night Film, Just Mercy, and Centerpiece film, Harriet, as well as Always in Season, Jacqueline Olive’s documentary that explores the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching on African Americans and connects this form of historic racial terrorism to racial violence today. Directed by 19-year-old Phillip Youmans, Burning Cane, fresh from its Best Narrative Feature Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, focuses on faith, family, and violence among the cane fields of small-town Louisiana as an aging mother struggles between her religious convictions and the love of her son. Pahokee follows four teens as they face heartbreak and celebrate the rituals of an extraordinary senior year a small agricultural town in the Florida Everglades, where hopes for the future are concentrated on the youth. We are the Radical Monarchs tells the story of the founding and growth of the Radical Monarchs, an Oakland-based alternative to the Girl Scouts for young women of color (ages 8-13) at the front lines of social justice and allyship.
The Festival will also present a special series that focuses on LGBTQIA+ films. Changing the Game follows three high-school transgender athletes and the obstacles they face in trying to compete with their own gender. Gay Chorus Deep Southdocuments the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir’s tour through the South. To the Stars, a black and white film set in 1960’s Oklahoma, tells the story of two young women and the friendship that they forge that changes both of their lives. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts showcases RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Three winner Trixie Mattel, her rise to fame, and the loneliness that can accompany it. Queen of the Capital follows Muffy Blake Stephyns, government worker by day, activist drag queen by night. Set in late 17th-century France, Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the moving story of a painter, the woman she has been commissioned to paint a portrait of, and the romance that blossoms between them. UVA alum Steven J. Kung will be on hand to present Queer Love on Screen, a showcase of two episodes of television he has written, Dear White People and Falling for Angels, that focus on queer romance between people of color.
The 2019 Virginia Film Festival will take place October 23-27 in Charlottesville and will include more than 150 films and over 100 industry guests from around the world. Tickets to the Festival are available at virginiafilmfestival.org and during the Festival at the Festival Headquarters located inside Violet Crown on the Downtown Mall and at the UVA Arts Box Office in the lobby of the UVA Drama Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.