Player of the Year
Michael Gray, Blue Ridge, junior
The VISAA Division II player of the year, Gray led Blue Ridge to its second straight state championship. Gray scored in double figures in 25 games and averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game for the Barons. The junior guard averaged 15 points a game in the postseason, including a team-high 19 points in the state championship game against Norfolk Collegiate. He was also a lock-down defender for a Barons team that posted a 30-win season.
Coach of the Year
Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge
Lemcke has turned the Blue Ridge basketball program into an absolute machine. He’s guided the Barons to three state championships and won 84% of his games at Blue Ridge. This year, the Barons reached the 30-win plateau for the second time under Lemcke, culminating in the program’s seventh state championship, tying Carlisle School for the most in VISAA history.
First team
Tommy Mangrum, Western Albemarle
Mangrum added to his reputation as a clutch performer during his senior season at Western, hitting the game-winning shot against Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C championship game. Mangrum averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals a game this season and led the Jefferson District in scoring. The senior swingman set a new Western single-season scoring record with 592 points and finished second on the program’s all-time scoring (1,313) and rebounding (595) lists. He will play basketball at Hood College.
Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Taylor was recognized as one of the premier sharp shooters in the private school ranks during his freshman season at STAB. This season, Taylor showcased an improved all-around game as he led the Saints to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals. The sophomore averaged 15.4 points. 2.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds a game to lead STAB to a share of the Virginia Prep League title with Trinity Episcopal. He scored in double figures in 22 games this season, including a season-high 31-point performance in a win over Tandem Friends in December. .
Jonas Sanker, Covenant
Sanker was a driving force behind Covenant’s back-to-back VISFL 8-man football championships as a quarterback and safety. The junior standout showcased that big-play ability on the hardwood this winter, leading the Eagles to the VISAA Division III state semifinals. He averaged 19.5 points. 2.3 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game for the Eagles. Sanker scored in double figures in all but one game this season, including a season-high 46-point performance in a loss to Eastern Mennonite. He was a first team VISAA Division III all-state performer.
Josh Morse, Albemarle
Morse averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds a game before an injury derailed the makings of a special season. The junior forward scored in double figures in all 16 games he played, including a season-high 24 points against Western Albemarle and Louisa County, before injuring his foot in a game against Orange County on Jan. 21 that ended his season. He was a first team all-Jefferson District and Region 5D performer for the Patriots.
William Lee, Blue Ridge
The senior point guard led the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and played in all 35 games for the Barons. He also contributed 2.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game for the Barons. Lee scored in double figures in 28 games this season and was a first team all-conference and second-team VISAA Division II all-state performer.
Second team
» Xavien Hunter, Louisa County
» Jarett Hunter, Louisa County
» Malachi Poindexter, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Clarence Rupert, Miller
» Maliq Brown, Miller
» Zymir Faulkner, Charlottesville
Honorable mention
» Quadir Pettaway, Miller
» Carter Lang, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Amir Nesbitt, Miller
» Sihle Mthethwa, Orange County
» Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County
» Logan Barbour, William Monroe
» Kobi Copeland, Tandem Friends
» Quinton Renigar, Regents
