Athlete of the Year
Joe Hawkes, Western Albemarle, senior
Hawkes solidified his status among the best distance runners in Central Virginia history with an epic performance at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships. He left Liberty University with two individual state championships and another relay title to help Western Albemarle win the team state championship. The senior dove over the finish line to edge Christiansburg’s Ethan Wilson at the tape to win state gold in the 1,000 meters (2:34.66). He followed that up with a decisive win in the 1,600 (4:14.75) as well as another state title in the 4x800-meter relay (8:03.01).
Coach of the Year
Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle
After coaching the Warriors' boys cross country team to a third straight state championship in the fall, Bain guided the indoor track and field team to a state championship this winter and continued Western Albemarle’s tradition of running excellence. Western won three individual events and added another relay title as the Warriors held off a late surge from Jefferson District rival Fluvanna County to secure the state championship.
First team
Will Trent, Monticello
Trent continued his knack coming through in big races with a pair of state titles. The junior won gold in the 300 (34.75) and 500 (1:05.47) to lead the Mustangs to a top-10 team finish at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships.
Ledric Reid, Fluvanna County
Reid fulfilled a career dream by winning his first state championship. The senior standout avenged a disappointing effort at last year’s state meet by winning the 55-meter hurdles (7.74). He also was a member of the Flucos' 4x200-meter relay team (1:33.80) that made some noise with a second-place finish.
Isaac Haywood, Louisa County
The senior placed in three events at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track championships. Haywood jumped 22-6½ on his final jump of the long jump competition to repeat as state indoor champ. He also placed third in the triple jump (44-6½) and fifth in the high jump (6-0) to lead the Lions.
Jack Eliason, Western Albemarle
Eliason took home a pair of state championships in his final high school competition during the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships. The senior repeated as state champion in the 3,200 (9:26.73) to seal the team title for the Warriors. He also was a member of the 4x800-meter relay team that won state gold and finished third in the 1,600 (4:15.93).
Will Mackenzie, Albemarle
Mackenzie led Albemarle’s indoor track team to a strong performance at the VHSL Class 5 indoor track and field championships in Hampton. The senior won gold in the 3,200 (9:30.50) to lead the Patriots. He also finished seventh in the 1,600 (4:26.84).
Alex Hoffman, William Monroe
Hoffman saved his best for last and capped off a memorable senior year with a state championship. The senior standout won gold in the shot-put (55-4) on his final throw at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championships.
Lamar Jordan, Fork Union
The junior took home silver at the VISAA state indoor track and field championships in the high jump (6-0) and was fourth in the triple jump (41-4½).
Jaden Ferguson, Fluvanna County
The freshman standout placed second in the high jump (6-2) and third in the triple jump (44-1½) to lead the Flucos at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. He also was fourth in the long jump (21-10½) and was a member of the Flucos' 4x200-meter relay team that garnered silver.
Eli Hartzog, Fluvanna County
Hartzog captured Jefferson District and Region 3C gold in the shot put for Fluvanna County. The senior followed it up with a second-place effort (55-0) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championships.
Robert Morris, Nelson County
Morris raised the bar for Nelson County’s indoor track and field team, earning all-state honors at the VHSL Class 2 championship meet. The junior placed fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-3.
Stuart Terrill, Western Albemarle
The senior finished fifth in the 1,600 (4:27.64) and sixth in the 3,200 (9:53.52) for the Warriors at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track meet.
Henry Asare, Fork Union
Asare placed in multiple events for the Blue Devils during the VISAA state indoor track and field championships. The junior placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.20) and was fourth in the 300 (36.61).
Miles Kershner, Charlottesville
Kershner made the most of his first varsity opportunity by earning all-state honors for Charlottesville at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track meet. The sophomore turned in a personal best time of 36.64 to finish fifth in the 300.
Trevor Myers, William Monroe
The junior turned in a personal best by nearly three inches to place fifth in the shot-put (47-6½) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor championships.
Mathieu Masse-Pelletier, Woodberry Forest
The senior standout successfully repeated as state champion in the shot-put with a throw of 57-4¾), nearly a foot better than his nearest competitor.
Mason Love, Tandem Friends
The junior standout earned runner-up honors in the 3,200 (9:44.39) to lead Tandem Friends at the VISAA state indoor track and field championships.
Abdur Dasher, Fork Union
The senior finished second in the triple jump (42-8) at the VISAA state indoor track and field championships.
