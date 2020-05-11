Swimmer of the Year
Noah Hargrove, Western Albemarle, senior
Hargrove secured his place as one of the top swimmers in Western Albemarle history this past winter. The senior standout won two individual state championships and added a relay title to finish his career with a combined seven state championships in individual and relay events. Hargrove captured state individual state gold in the 200 individual medley (1:51.91) and the 100-yard butterfly (49.56). In addition, he earned All-American consideration as a member of Western’s state champion 200 freestyle relay team (1:40.34). The Warriors’ MVP, Hargrove led his team to a third straight VHSL Class 3 state title and is the only swimmer in program history to be ranked in the Top 10 in every high school event in Western Albemarle history. He will swim next fall at Kenyon College in Ohio.
Coach of the Year
Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle
Bledsoe guided the Warriors boys team to their fourth Class 3 state title in five years, and third in a row. High-end talent throughout the lineup and great depth cultivated by Bledsoe has help make the Western Albemarle boys swimming and diving program one of the best in the state.
First team
Walker Davis, Albemarle
Davis continued to impress for Albemarle’s boys swim team, leading the Patriots to a sixth-place finish at the VHSL Class 5 state meet. The junior captured state gold in the 100-yard backstroke (48.63) and earned runner-up honors in the 50-yard freestyle (20.51). In addition, he swam the lead-off leg for the Patriots' 200-yard medley relay team that finished fourth (1:34.53).
Tyce Winter, Western Albemarle
Winter was a standout performer and leader for the Warriors during their run to three straight state championships. The senior dominated the sprint events with state titles in the 50-yard freestyle (21.21) and the 100-yard freestyle (46.86). He will swim for the United States Naval Academy.
Luke Wintersgill, Madison County
Wintersgill led the Madison County boys swim team to a seventh-place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state meet. The senior captured individual gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.72) and was a member of the Mountaineers' 200 medley relay that finished sixth (1:53.61).
Sam Johnson, Western Albemarle
Johnson emerged as the next in line to lead the Western Albemarle boys swimming and diving program moving forward. The sophomore swimmer captured state gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay and placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (50.71).
Jack Stelter, Woodberry Forest
Stelter led the Woodberry Forest boys swim team to a second-place finish at the VISAA state championships. He won individual state championships in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.69) and the 100 freestyle (45.57).
Kyle Floyd, Woodberry Forest
Floyd was another key performer for the Tigers. The senior won gold in the 100-yard butterfly (49.59) and was second in the 200 IM (1:51.87).
Peyton Wray, Western Albemarle
The junior finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (52.92) and finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (4:48.99) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Teddy Cross, Albemarle
Cross was among the rising young stars for Albemarle’s swimming program during the VHSL Class 5 state meet. The freshman was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.18) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (53.96) for the Patriots.
Ryan Taylor, William Monroe
Taylor turned in a sensational season for William Monroe’s swim team. The junior finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.15) and was eighth in the 200 IM (1:56.40) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
William Peritz, Western Albemarle
Peritz finished his career as one of the more decorated divers in program history for Western Albemarle. The senior won the Region 3C championship and earned second-place honors in the 1M dive at the VHSL Class 3 diving championships.
