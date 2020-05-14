Player of the Year
Olivia McGhee, Louisa County, freshman
McGhee stormed onto the Central Virginia basketball scene this past winter and quickly made a name for herself. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard was named Jefferson District player of the year and was a first team Region 4B and second team Class 4 all-state selection in her debut season. She led the Jefferson District in scoring at 19.4 points per game and posted an eye-popping 463 points in 23 games. She also contributed 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks a game. She scored a career-high 31 points twice this season and led the Lions to 14 wins and a Region 4B playoff berth.
Coach of the Year
Rachel Proudfoot, Albemarle
Proudfoot guided the Albemarle girls basketball team to its first Jefferson District regular season title and its best record in more than five years. The Patriots finished the season with 19 wins, including a sweep of rival Western Albemarle, and reached the Region 5D semifinals.
First team
Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Johnson was a driving force behind St. Anne’s-Belfield’s run to the VISAA Division I state semifinals. The freshman guard averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 steals a game for the Saints. She scored in double figures in 21 games this season, including a season-high 30 points against Sidwell Friends and Hampton High School. The freshman guard was named LIS Player of the Year and was a first-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.
Olivia Wagner, Miller
Wagner was a jack-of-all-trades this season for Miller, leading the Mavericks to a VISAA Division II state semifinal appearance. She led the team in scoring at 17.9 points per game, including a season-high 33 points against Covenant in December. Wagner also contributed 3.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game for the Mavericks and was a first-team BRC and VISAA Division II all-state performer.
Presleigh Braxton, Miller
Braxton had a breakout campaign her first full season as a starter for Miller. She averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game for a Mavericks team that once again eclipsed the 20-win plateau and reached the state semifinals. She scored in double figures 24 times this season, including a 24-point performance against Eastern Mennonite. Braxton was an all-BRC and first team VISAA Division II all-state performer.
Martha Apple, William Monroe
Apple was a dominant force for William Monroe this season, earning Northwestern District and Region 3B player of the year honors for the second year in a row. The senior forward averaged a double-double with 18.9 points and 10.8 rebounds as the Greene Dragons won the district title and returned to the regional playoffs. She will play collegiately at Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania next winter.
Ella Dalton, Covenant
The senior guard averaged 17.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.8 steals a game as the Eagles reached the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. She scored in double figures in 22 games this season, including a 31-point effort in a victory over Stuart Hall in the regular season finale. Dalton was a first-team BRC performer and was named first-team VISAA Division II all-state.
Second team
» Daija Bennett, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Sydney Sherman, Western Albemarle
» Sylvie Jackson, Albemarle
» Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville
» Nevaeh Ivory, Fluvanna County
Honorable mention
» MarQuelah Wilson, Albemarle
» T.C. Younger, Charlottesville
» Zhynia Johnson, Monticello
» Amaya Pendleton, Albemarle
» Mya Wright, Fluvanna County
