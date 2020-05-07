Athlete of the Year
Maddie Packer, Charlottesville, junior
Packer decided to join Charlottesville’s indoor track and field team this past winter as a way of preparing for this spring’s girls soccer season. The junior made a sensational debut, winning a pair of state relay championships and placing in three individual events to lead the Black Knights to a fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships. Packer flourished in her first full season of high school track. She was a key contributor on Charlottesville’s state champion squads in the 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relays.and earned bronze in the 300 (42.27) and the high jump (5-2) at the state meet. She also placed fifth in the long jump (16-8¾).
Coach of the Year
Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle
Whitten guided Western Albemarle’s girls indoor track and field program to another outstanding winter campaign. At the VHSL Class 3 state indoor championships, the Warriors earned top-five finishes in all three relay events and had eight individuals place. As a team, Western Albemarle finished third at the state competition.
First team
Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
DeBoer maintained her status as one of the top distance runners in Central Virginia after a standout effort at the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field championships in Hampton. The junior captured her first indoor title in the 3,200 (11:02.50) to lead the Patriots. She also was a member of the 4x800-meter relay team that placed second (9:43.00).
Sterling Hull, Western Albemarle
Hull wrapped up a great career with a strong senior season for Western Albemarle’s girls indoor track team. She led the Warriors to a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay (9:41.20). Individually, she was second in the 1,600 (5:13.73) and third in the 1,000 (3:04.99)
Dahja Price, Louisa County
Price was a force in the sprints for Louisa County during the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University. The senior captured silver in the 55-meter hurdles (8.61) and was third in the 55 (7.26) for the Lions.
Jenna Stutzman, Western Albemarle
After a sensational cross country season, Stutzman continued to showcase her talents during the indoor track and field season with a strong effort at the VHSL Class 3 state championships. The senior was part of the Warriors' 4x800-meter relay team that placed second. Individually, she was third in the 3,200 (12:06.57) and the 1,600 (5:18.96).
Elizabeth Burns, Charlottesville
Known for her soccer ability, Burns showcased her talent on the track as well with an terrific varsity debut. The freshman ran the lead-off leg on the Black Knights' state champion 4x200-meter relay team (1.47.31). She was also third in the triple jump (36-2) and sixth in the 55 (7.58).
Sarah Leach, Albemarle
Leach capped off a strong career with an impressive performance at the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track championships in Hampton. The senior distance runner placed third in the 1,600 (5:17.34) to lead the Patriots.
Lucia Hoskins, Charlottesville
Hoskins ran one of the best races of her life at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championships to take home all-state honors. After ranking eighth in the preliminaries in the 1,000, the sophomore ran a 3:07.31 to finish fourth overall in the finals.
Emily Smeds, Fluvanna County
The cross country standout posted another consistent effort for Fluvanna County’s girls indoor track team during this year’s VHSL Class 3 championships. The junior placed fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:11.27 to lead the Flucos.
Amina Wilson, Fluvanna County
Wilson raised the bar high for Fluvanna County as the top pole vaulter this winter in Central Virginia. The senior standout cleared the bar at 10-0 to finish fifth at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track meet.
Kiana Hatchett, William Monroe
Hatchett was the leading point producer for William Monroe’s girls indoor track and field team during the VHSL Class 3 state championships. The junior earned all-state honors with a fifth-place effort in the triple jump (34-9 3/4).
Cierra Caicedo, Louisa County
Caicedo paced Louisa County’s distance runners during the VHSL Class 4 indoor track and field championships. The senior earned a spot on the podium with a fifth-place effort in the 3,200 (11:22.41).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.