Swimmer of the Year
Izzy Bradley, Monticello, sophomore
Bradley staked her claim as one of the top swimmers in Monticello history this winter by winning four titles at the VHSL Class 3 swimming and diving championships. She claimed gold in two individual events and added a pair of relay titles to lead the Mustangs to a second-place team finish. She also set a pair of Class 3 and program records. The sophomore swimmer reclaimed her 50-yard freestyle state title (23.23) with a new VHSL Class 3 state record. She also took home top honors in the 100-yard backstroke (54.44). In addition, she helped Monticello set a new school and state record in the 200 medley relay (1:45.10) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.00).
Coach of the Year
Jennifer Csapo, Monticello
Csapo continues to build one of the top girls swimming programs in the state at Monticello. After a strong performance at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships a year ago, the Mustangs captured a number of individual and relay state titles and broke several state records to earn a second-place team finish at this year's meet. Monticello scored the most points during the swimming portion of the state championships.
First team
Athena Vanyo, Monticello
Vanyo maintained her status as one of the top swimmers in Central Virginia with another standout performance at the Class 3 state championships. The junior won individual gold in the 100-yard butterfly (54.51) and was second in the 200 IM (2:04.52). She also was a member of two state championship relay teams.
Abigail Fuller, Fluvanna County
Fuller had another strong season for Fluvanna County. The junior standout earned silver at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in the 50-yard freestyle (23.70). She was also third in the 100-yard freestyle (52.10).
Elisabeth Bendall, Monticello
Bendall stormed onto the scene as a breakout performer for Monticello’s girls swim team. The sophomore finished second at the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.74) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. She also was a key contributor on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Madison Ford, Madison County
Ford made the most of her final season at Madison County with a strong performance at the VHSL Class 2 state championships. The senior finished second in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 364.55 points.
Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle
Mandell turned in an impressive performance at the VHSL Class 3 state diving championships, placing fourth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 333.75 to help Western Albemarle secure another state swimming and diving title.
Abigayle Harlow, Fluvanna County
The junior placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.96) and eighth 50 freestyle (24.68) in the to lead the Flucos at the Class 3 swimming and diving competition.
Avery Huang, Albemarle
Huang was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.58) and was a member of the 400-freestyle relay (3:41.53) that finished seventh at the VHSL Class 5 state championships.
Kathryn Burt, Western Albemarle
The junior finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (24.43) and the 100-yard freestyle (54.05) to help the Warriors win the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
Julie Addison, Western Albemarle
Addison blossomed into an impact performer for Western Albemarle’s swim team. The freshman placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:09.45) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.02) for the Warriors.
Sophia Yu, Albemarle
The Patriots swimmer placed seventh at the VHSL Class 5 state meet in the 50-yard freestyle (24.30). She also was member of the team’s 400-yard freestyle relay that finished seventh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.