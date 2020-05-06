Wrestler of the Year
Jacob Sacra, Madison County
A year removed from his first state tournament appearance, Sacra made the most of his return trip to the Salem Civic Center, winning his first VHSL Class 2 state championship. The sophomore heavyweight recorded a career-high 42 victories on the season, including a fall over Marion’s Will May in the state championship match.
Coach of the Year
Dean Hall, Fork Union
In Hall's fourth year in charge of the program, the Blue Devils went 15-0 in dual matches and won several high-profile tournaments. He guided FUMA to a program-best third-place finish at the VISAA state tournament and placed 31st out of 121 schools at Prep Nationals. Hall was the runner-up for VISAA Coach of the Year.
First team
Amon Johnson, Blue Ridge
Johnson proved last year’s performance was no fluke as he returned to the state tournament for the second straight year. The senior standout wrapped up his wrestling career with a victory over Virginia Episcopal's Neguens Ovincy in the third-place match at the VISAA state championships. He finished with a 17-2 record.
David Stiegler, Orange County
Stiegler had a strong campaign for the Hornets as he emerged into a leadership role. The senior won the regional championship in his weight class to qualify for the state tournament. He reached the medal round of the tournament, placing fourth in the 145-pound division. He finished the year with a 35-6 record.
Logan Kreamer, Fork Union
Kreamer was one of several wrestlers to turn in outstanding seasons for FUMA this winter. The junior finished second in the Virginia Prep League and place third at the VISAA state championships in the 120-pound division. He posted a 34-10 record and was a Prep Nationals qualifier.
Rainey O’Malley, Woodberry Forest
Smith capped off a great career at Woodberry Forest with a strong showing at the state tournament. The senior defeated Norfolk Academy’s Trey Custodio by fall to place third at the VISAA state meet. He finished the season with a 25-6 record.
Christopher “C.J.” Carr, Fork Union
Carr captured gold in the Virginia Prep League this season for the Blue Devils. He capped the season with a pin of Potomac School’s Thomas Labrecque to finish third at the VISAA state championships. Carr finished the season with a 25-9 record and was a Prep Nationals qualifier.
John Gritsko, Fork Union
Gritsko was named FUMA’s MVP this winter after a standout season. The senior won the Virginia Prep League title in the 145-pound division and finished second at the VISAA state championships. He completed the season with a 35-5 record and was a Prep Nationals qualifier.
Collin Castrina, Western Albemarle
Castrina wrapped up a strong wrestling career at Western Albemarle with an impressive senior season. He dominated action in the Jefferson District and placed sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in a very competitive division. He finished the season with a 41-10 record.
Truth Wilson, Orange County
Wilson had a sensational season for the Orange County wrestling team. After dropping down a weight class this year, the junior placed second at the Region 4B tournament and finished fifth at states in the 195-pound division. He posted a record of 35-7 on the season.
Lucas Yates, Fork Union
The freshman earned runner-up honors in the Virginia Prep League and went on to finish fourth at the VISAA state tournament. He posted a 38-5 record and qualified for the Prep National tournament for the second year in a row.
Austin Fogg, Fork Union
The senior turned in a strong season for the Blue Devils with several standout performances. Fogg placed second in the Virginia Prep League tournament in the 160-pound division and went on to finish third at the VISAA state meet. He compiled a 36-8 record and was a Prep Nationals qualifier.
