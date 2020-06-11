With the college football season approaching, plenty of logistical questions remain.
Will teams play with fans in the stands? If so, how many will be allowed to attend? What protocols will be in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19? What happens if a team experiences a COVID-19 outbreak within its locker room?
Three months remain until the scheduled start of the season. Questions will need to turn to answers for a season to be played safely. It does seem, however, that programs plan on competing in the fall. With that expectation in mind, let’s look at three of the biggest on-the-field questions facing UVa football in 2020.
Can the Cavaliers beat top-10 caliber teams?
Virginia won the ACC Coastal in 2019, but the division was arguably the weakest Power 5 division. UVa played three games against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. The Cavaliers lost those games by a combined 133-65.
Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida all scored at least 35 points in wins over UVa.
“We have a bitter taste in our mouth right now of how we finished the season,” co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said. “Props to our offense, they played really well the last half of the season and helped us really have the success that we had, but man, we feel like we need to get back to how we played in 2018 and the first half of 2019 and even better.”
Bronco Mendenhall’s group won nine games and earned an appearance in the Orange Bowl, but the defense couldn’t slow down high-powered offenses toward the end of the season. Injuries, especially in the secondary, played a role in those issues, but the Cavaliers need improvement defensively to compete with the best teams in the nation.
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they’ll have chances to beat the top teams in the country right out of the gate. Virginia opens its season in Atlanta against Georgia, a projected top-10 team heading into the 2020 season. Three weeks later, the Cavaliers play on the road against Clemson. The Tigers may be the nation’s No. 1 team at that time.
A week after the Clemson matchup, Virginia returns home to face a North Carolina team with top-25 potential. The Cavaliers want to rid themselves of the sour taste generated by two losses to end the 2019 season. They’ll have every opportunity to do so, but are the Cavaliers ready to take that next step?
Who are the offensive playmakers?
When the Cavaliers needed a play last season, they could usually count on quarterback Bryce Perkins. Even when a designed play broke down, Perkins used his legs to gain positive yards running or to buy time and find a receiver down the field.
With Perkins graduated, the Cavaliers will either start returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong or Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson. Both players possess dual-threat ability, but they both lack meaningful playing time at the collegiate level, especially last season.
Wide receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois graduated, leaving UVa with a glaring hole at wide receiver. No spring practices make developing chemistry a challenge. Crafting that chemistry between the quarterbacks and wide receivers will be critical when the Cavaliers return to grounds given how much UVa wants from its quarterbacks.
“We want every year to have a passer who’s thrown it for 3,000 yards, and we want to have guy who’s a threat in the run game, so 500-plus yards in the run game,” quarterbacks coach Jason Beck said.
Perkins exceeded those baseline goals in 2019, throwing for 3,530 yards and rushing for another 769.
It helped that the quarterback threw to a few dependable and dynamic receivers. In addition to Dubois and Reed, Terrell Jana played an important role in UVa’s offensive success.
Beck hopes that with inexperienced receivers, a more experienced running back room may provide a similar boost to the offense in 2020 that Jana provided in 2019.
“I think our offense kind of took another step forward when Jana emerged, just because of that other option that it gives you,” Beck said. “Having that tailback run game to hand it off and that being a threat to the defense is very beneficial.”
Virginia returns Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins at running back, while also adding Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. The Cavaliers’ coaches hope Walker Jr. receives a waiver to play immediately in the 2020 season. If the Cavaliers can use all three players, they may rely more heavily on the running game than a season ago.
There’s talent on Virginia’s roster, but uncertainty at quarterback and wide receiver – outside of Terrell Jana – makes playmaking options a major question mark entering the season.
Are the Cavaliers due for a regression in the win column?
Even if Georgia and Clemson beat the Cavaliers, UVa’s schedule features plenty of winnable games. With all that Virginia accomplished last season, the Wahoos still only won nine games, dropping five contests.
Early-season games against VMI and UConn should give Virginia a great chance at earning a pair of September wins. After a challenging home game against North Carolina on Oct. 3, the Cavaliers close the season with seven winnable games.
Matching last season’s win total or reaching 10 victories is a possibility. On the other hand, teams like Miami, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech should be solid in 2020. Virginia needs to answer questions on offense, and the defense needs to be more consistent, especially in the secondary.
While a 10-win season looks realistic, if the quarterback play regresses and the Cavaliers can’t find weapons at wide receiver, UVa could easily find itself battling to make a bowl game.
Through four seasons under Mendenhall, the Cavaliers have improved their win total each season. Can the Cavaliers keep that trend alive by reaching 10 wins in 2020?
