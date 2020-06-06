A look into the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2020-21 nonconference schedule

Until a hot streak at the end of the 2019-20 season, the Virginia men’s basketball team found itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble. By the season’s end, the Cavaliers were a sure bet to make the Big Dance, but entering early February, Tony Bennett’s team was anything but a lock to have a shot to defend its national title.
A weak nonconference schedule — KenPom rated UVa’s nonconference schedule as the 292nd toughest out of the 353 Division I programs — hurt Virginia’s at-large chances. It took a surge in ACC play to feel confident making the field.
Playing a stellar nonconference slate allows a team to not only improve, but also pick up meaningful wins that help improve a team’s at-large chances and potential NCAA Tournament seeding.
Luckily for the Wahoos, the team’s nonconference slate heading into the 2020-21 season looks like it could be one of the nation’s toughest.
Based on announcements by the program and public records requests obtained by The Daily Progress, here’s a look at how UVa’s 2020-21 nonconference schedule is shaping up.
Nov. 10, home vs. Gardner-Webb
UVa is expected to open the 2020-21 season at home against Gardner-Webb. The opponent should bring fond memories for UVa faithful.
The Cavaliers took down Gardner-Webb in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. UVa trailed early but rallied to take down the 16 seed one year after losing to UMBC. The victory over the Runnin’ Bulldogs sparked UVa’s national title run.
Gardner-Webb went 16-16 in 2019-20, and the Cavaliers should be massive favorites for this early November matchup. UVa will play Gardner-Webb $95,000 to compete in the matchup.
Nov. 13, vs. Temple in Charlotte
UVa faces Temple in Charlotte as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. The game is part of a six-team tripleheader that also features Virginia Tech, Davidson, East Carolina and Liberty.
Temple, a member of the AAC, went 14-17 a season ago and finished 6-12 in the ACC. Look for the Cavaliers to enter the game as the favorite, although Temple is a solid nonconference foe despite a lackluster 2019-20 season.
Virginia will earn $140,000 to compete in the event.
Nov. 16, home vs. Long Beach State
After a neutral site matchup in Charlotte, Virginia returns home for a matchup with Long Beach State. UVa should be heavily favored in the matchup against a program that went 11-21 in 2019-20. Virginia will pay Long Beach State $80,000 for playing the game.
Nov. 19, at James Madison
The Dukes usher in a new era when UVa comes to town. In 2019-20, JMU will have a new head coach — Mark Byington — a relatively new roster and a new arena.
JMU, which went just 9-21 and 2-16 in the CAA in 2019-20, opens the Atlantic Union Bank Center this upcoming season. Byington comes to JMU from Georgia Southern, where he led the Eagles to four 20-win seasons in seven years.
With Byington’s addition came a wave of transfers, both in and out of the program, giving JMU a large roster makeover. The Dukes added a few strong talents and should have a good backcourt, but the team lacks size in the post, which could prove to be a major issue with Virginia’s depth and experience at the forward and center positions.
Virginia manhandled the Dukes 65-34 when the teams met in 2019.
Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, Wooden Classic vs. Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA
This is where the schedule heats up.
Virginia heads west to Anaheim, California, for the Wooden Legacy Classic. The tournament, which takes place on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, features UVa, Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA. It’s a loaded field with historic programs.
Kansas ended the 2019-20 season as one of the top teams in college basketball, while UCLA ended the season on a strong surge. Georgetown played well in spurts.
The bracket is yet to be set, but UVa will play two of the other three teams in the field. This starts the group of games that give Virginia excellent chances to boost its potential NCAA Tournament seed with marquee nonconference wins.
Dec. 8, home vs. Farleigh Dickinson
Expect UVa to enter this matchup as a heavy favorite. Farleigh Dickinson went 11-19 in 2019-20, including a 4-14 record away from home.
Virginia native Jahlil Jenkins is a joy to watch, however, and he’ll lead the Knights as a senior guard. Jenkins isn’t big – he’s 6-feet tall and weighs only 160 pounds, but he’s an elite shooter and scorer. He’s fun to watch and it could make for an exciting matchup against Kihei Clark or Casey Morsell.
Virginia will pay Farleigh Dickinson $90,000 to compete in the contest.
Dec. 19, vs. Villanova in Madison Square Garden
This could be the nonconference game of the year on a national level. Played at a historic venue in New York, Tony Bennett’s squad will square off against Jay Wright’s group.
A recent “way-too-early top 25” from ESPN lists Villanova as the preseason No. 2 team in the nation. The ranking lists UVa at No. 4. Sports Illustrated released a similar ranking in April, putting Villanova at No. 1 and Virginia at No. 4.
With Kihei Clark, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, Virginia should be very good. Add in solid shooting from Tomas Woldetensae as well as a dynamic freshman class, and the Cavaliers should be one of the best teams in the country.
Villanova returns an abundance of talent as well, and it adds Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels on the wing. Villanova’s roster is experienced and talented.
The meeting in New York City could be a showdown between a pair of potential No. 1 seeds in March.
Dec. 22, home vs. Kent State
Kent State won 20 games in 2019-20, but graduation and transfers leave the Golden Flashes looking slightly less dynamic heading into the 2020-21 season. Given Virginia’s size, experience and depth, the Cavaliers should be heavy favorites. UVa will pay Kent State $90,000 to play in the game.
Other notes
Virginia’s matchup in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge has yet to be announced, but that will add another marquee matchup to the schedule. It’s hard to know exactly which Big Ten squad will face the Cavaliers, but the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country, which should leave UVa playing a top-tier team in late November or early December.
A matchup with Michigan State could put the Hauser brothers against each other, while also pinning Tony Bennett against Tom Izzo in a fascinating coaching matchup.
