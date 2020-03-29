'A really special place': Seniors share what they’ll miss most about UVa

Ending a collegiate career brings with it emotions. Seniors often shed a tear when they play their final games for their universities.
This season, with the spread of the coronavirus cancelling sports across the country, those tears came sooner than expected as many seniors saw their careers end abruptly.
The NCAA is set to vote on eligibility relief on Monday for both winter and spring athletes, which opens the door for some players to potentially see their careers continue on. Even with the prospect of eligibility relief — which seems more likely for spring sports athletes than winter sports competitors — some athletes may decide to pursue professional endeavors.
Mamadi Diakite, for example, is an NBA prospect with the potential of being drafted in this year’s NBA Draft. He told media members on a Thursday conference call that this chapter of his career is likely over, regardless of whether or not winter athletes receive additional eligibility.
Chesdin Harrington, a fifth-year baseball pitcher, might pursue professional baseball or professional life outside of baseball even if eligibility relief is granted for spring sports athletes. Immediately after the news broke of the season’s suspension and eventual postponement, Harrington’s mom reached out to him to check in on him.
“I was upset, but I said, ‘Mom, I’ve had five years here,’” Harrington said. “‘Some people only get three or four, and I was blessed with coming back for a fifth year and having five, so whether it ends the way I want it to or not, it’s been a great experience.’”
Harrington saw a little bit of everything as a UVa baseball player. His teams made it to the NCAA Tournament. They also missed the tournament. He missed an entire season with injury and also earned a spot on the academic All-ACC team in 2019 while leading the team in wins.
Another student-athlete who spent five years at Virginia and saw plenty was Diakite. The forward came to UVa as a raw prospect and leaves with a diploma and a national championship ring. He made one of the most memorable shots in UVa history when he sank a buzzer-beater against Purdue in last year’s Elite Eight. The shot forced overtime and kept the magical postseason run alive.
This season, Diakite earned All-ACC defensive team honors and finished on the All-ACC second team. Despite the on-court accolades, Diakite will miss his teammates and the staff when he moves on to new endeavors.
“I learned a lot of things through my five years here on campus,” Diakite said.
He’ll miss the fans, too.
Whether it was at a game or in a public setting, Diakite always felt their unwavering support.
“It’s crazy how much love they show you around campus and even in the arena,” Diakite said. “They were supporting us every day through our ups and downs.”
Diakite’s teammate, Braxton Key, spent two years at UVa after transferring from Alabama. The small forward also will leave UVa with a national title and diploma. Key proved instrumental in the team’s national championship win over Texas Tech, and he led the team in rebounds this season in an increased role.
Like Diakite, however, Key will miss interactions with the people at UVa the most. He mentioned his relationships with professors and teammates and media personnel. The senior also brought up the simple tasks of “walking to class and just being on grounds” as something he’ll miss when he pursues professional basketball.
“UVa is a really special place, and I’m so grateful for it and the opportunities it’s presented me,” Key said. “I can’t really thank it enough.”
Diakite echoed Key’s thoughts. From a raw prospect to an NBA-caliber player and national champion, Diakite underwent a dramatic on-court transformation. The fan favorite values his growth as a person while on grounds as much as he does his basketball development.
“I’m a different man from when I first got here,” Diakite said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.