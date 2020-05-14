ACC Commissioner John Swofford met with the media remotely Thursday, discussing the conference’s plans to resume sports.
Swofford started the call by saying there are more questions than answers. While questions are abundant and answers are scarce, Swofford tried to provide some clarity on the future ahead.
Anticipating the fallAfter discussing the ACC spring meetings and a few other topics such as ACC budgets, Swofford arrived at the topic of playing fall sports.
The ACC commissioner expects teams to compete in the fall.
“We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point in time,” Swofford said. “Most all of our institutions are indicating that they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”
Swofford says the league’s plan as of mid-May is to play sports in the fall with campuses open to students. With that in mind, Swofford knows how quickly plans can change.
Back in March, the ACC hoped to finish the men’s basketball tournament on the Thursday morning of the event. By the afternoon, the tournament was canceled. By the weekend, spring sports were canceled.
The sports world amid COVID-19 is unpredictable, which is why the ACC is operating with a few different plans in mind.
Four roads ahead
There are four potential paths for ACC sports this fall with regards to collegiate football and basketball.
1. The football season starts on time and is played in its entirety
2. There’s an abbreviated college football season
3. The college football season is canceled, but basketball plays its season
4. No collegiate sports for the 2020-21 academic year
Swofford quickly added that he doesn’t anticipate the fourth option happening, but the league wants to prepare for the worst case scenario just in case. Learning from the upheaval of the men’s basketball conference tournament, Swofford and the ACC want to make informed decisions slowly as new information comes in. He knows how quickly things can change.
“Not a lot of answers yet, and you don’t want to make decisions in these circumstances when you have such a limited amount of information on what the circumstances will be in just a couple of months,” Swofford said.
The decision-making process moving forward will also include a COVID-19 medical team established by the ACC to help share insights on how to safely return to athletic competition.
Playing without students on campus
Is there any chance college football or any collegiate athletic events could be played without students on campus?
“That decision may change from institution to institution,” Swofford said. “That seems foreign to me, personally, because we’re part of an educational setting and intercollegiate athletics are students playing sports.”
UVa President Jim Ryan shared a similar sentiment Sunday in an interview with CBS, saying, “Obviously, we need to have students back on grounds before football can begin.”
It’s hard to imagine ACC schools playing sports while also determining that it’s unsafe for students other than student-athletes to be on campus. Given comments from Swofford and Ryan, it seems like a given — at least from UVa — that with the current information and knowledge of the virus there won’t be collegiate sports in the fall unless students are able to safely return to campus.
If students safely return to campus — even with social distancing practices in place — that would leave open the possibility for schools to compete in athletic events.
With the current information, UVa students need to be on grounds for UVa fall sports to begin.
Playing without all ACC schools
Another hypothetical emerges when looking at the potential of starting collegiate sports even if a university or two from the ACC doesn’t participate. Could the ACC continue on with college football if schools like Syracuse and Boston College decided it was unsafe for their student-athletes to compete but other schools differed based on the situation in their states?
“I think probably so,” Swofford said. “I don’t know what the threshold is on that.”
For that hypothetical, Swofford and the ACC would need a set number of teams able to participate before moving forward. It’s unlikely that a four-team ACC would play football games in the fall, but a 12-member league may very well press forward for the fall even if it leaves two programs behind.
“I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools who could compete from competing, but again, it is premature to answer that question fully at this point,” Swofford said.
UVa’s perspective
Ryan expects a status update on UVa’s fall academic plans in mid-June. That announcement will shed light into the likelihood of Virginia playing sports in the fall. If students are welcomed back to grounds, sports may soon follow. If students are asked to stay home and take classes virtually, it’s unlikely UVa plays sports in that situation.
In the meantime, UVa fans should keep tabs on other universities within the ACC. If ACC universities opt for online only classes, the chance of UVa playing collegiate sports in the fall drops.
Virginia’s perspective on the spread of the virus is aligned with the ACC’s. First and foremost, it’s important to return students to campuses safely.
There are plenty of potential options for the ACC to select in the coming months, ranging from starting athletics on time in the fall to not playing sports for the entire academic year. Swofford believes the picture will become clearer in June and July.
“We can get terribly hypothetical in all of this,” Swofford said.
At this point, it’s a waiting game to see what happens next.
