The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that fall Olympic sports competitions such as games and exhibitions can start no earlier than Sept. 1.
In a release, the conference said the decision “allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.”
Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball all competed in scrimmages or games prior to Sept. 1 last season. Fall sports schedules for many of the University of Virginia’s programs have yet to be announced.
Last season, both the UVa women’s soccer and volleyball teams played three matches prior to Sept. 1. Women’s soccer also competed in a pair of exhibitions in August.
Field hockey competed in one match, while also holding a pair of exhibitions in August. Both men’s soccer and cross country competed once last August.
The UVa football team’s season opener is scheduled for Sept. 7 against Georgia in Atlanta, so the ACC’s announcement geared toward Olympic sports doesn’t impact that scheduled game. The Cavaliers returned to Grounds earlier this week to begin voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020-21 football season.
The program has yet to announce any COVID-19 test results.
Other football programs such as North Carolina and Ohio State stopped voluntary workouts after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. It’s unclear how widespread these types of delays will be around FBS programs, but it’s likely other Power 5 programs will follow suit if they experience an influx of positive cases within the team or staff.
Earlier this week, the Ivy League announced the postponement of all athletic competition for the fall semester. There’s a possibility fall Ivy League squads compete in the spring, with a decision expected at a later date.
The ACC mentioned in its announcement that “the league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
While this announcement offers some news, it offers little clarity as to how the fall sports season might actually look or if it’s feasible at all. In some cases, as we’ve seen with the Ivy League, the path forward might not include a fall sports season.
This is far from the last piece of news about the attempted return of collegiate sports in the fall.
