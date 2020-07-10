COVID-19 altered the college sports landscape in the spring, and the virus is already altering collegiate sports in the fall. The Big Ten announced Thursday it would only compete in conference competitions this fall, assuming it’s safe enough to play.
Earlier Thursday, the ACC announced it would push all of its fall sports competitions to at least Sept. 1. There were some reports Thursday the ACC may soon follow suit with the Big Ten’s decision, but those were premature.
An announcement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford on Friday suggests it will be a couple weeks until we learn more about the ACC’s fall plans.
“As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” Swofford said in a statement. “Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”
A decision to play only conference games this fall could be on the table. Reports, including one from Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, say Notre Dame would be included in ACC football contests if that was the case.
The benefit to playing conference-only games is ensuring that each school on a team’s schedule follows the same stringent COVID-19 testing and tracing protocols. While travel may still be an issue, it would ensure each conference team plays opponents who are following agreed upon health guidelines.
Other potential scenarios include playing only a few conference opponents in multiple home-and-home contests. For example, UVa could play Virginia Tech twice in the same season. This could ensure games against conference foes in close proximity to each school.
One possibility could mean following the Ivy League’s lead by postponing all fall sports to the spring or canceling them altogether. Pushing games to the spring, however, would likely require agreement from every Power 5 conference. It’s unlikely UVa would attempt to push football to the spring if other programs don’t do the same. Otherwise, spring scheduling could prove impossible.
Plenty of possibilities are being considered, leaving ACC fans to wait toward the end of the month for more insights.
In the meantime, UVa and other football programs will continue voluntary workouts. The Cavaliers officially started workouts Friday after awaiting COVID-19 test results. Two of the 110 student-athletes who returned to grounds earlier this week tested positive for the virus.
Other programs, such as North Carolina, stopped voluntary workouts after a high number of positive test results. The Tar Heels hope to reduce the number of cases before resuming activity.
COVID-19 financial impact
Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams spoke with VirginiaSports.com for a question and answer session discussing the state of Virginia athletics. She briefly elaborated on how COVID-19 may impact the athletic department financially.
“There’s still no final word on what’s going to happen with football, so we’re anticipating anywhere from a 15 to 30 percent shortfall, and that’s if we have an uninterrupted football and basketball season,” Williams said.
The department instituted a few cost-cutting measures, including cutting the budget by 10%. According to Williams, every coach and employee earning more than $100,000 annually took a voluntary pay cut, and others below that threshold also volunteered for pay cuts.
“We’ll know more over the next few weeks, because if we’re not able to play the fall sports, or fall sports somehow get pushed to the spring, then, as you can see around the country, a lot of schools have had to take some drastic measures,” Williams said.
College athletic departments have had to lay off employees, while some have even cut certain sports altogether for financial reasons.
Hubbard to transfer
After appearing in two of UVa’s 14 games in 2019, offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard entered the transfer portal. Hubbard announced the news Friday.
“After genuine and considerate conversation with my close family, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal with four years of eligibility,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter. “UVa is a remarkable program and is hard working. This is the best thing for me to be great.”
While Hubbard wasn’t expected to see much action in 2020, the Pennsylvania native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, according to Rivals. He’s a quality athlete who had potential to earn a larger role for the Wahoos in future seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.