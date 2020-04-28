The ACC men’s basketball tournament will return to Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2023, the league announced Tuesday.
Greensboro was set to host the men’s basketball tournament this March — and it did host a few games — but COVID-19 canceled the event before it finished.
Virginia never took the court for a 2020 ACC Tournament game. The Cavaliers were scheduled to face Notre Dame the day the tournament was canceled.
“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a release. “The decision to bring the ACC men’s basketball tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023.”
The announcement gives the ACC locations for its next three conference tournaments. In 2021, the event will be held in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena. In 2022, the event heads north to Brooklyn, New York, and the Barclays Center. UVa won the ACC Tournament in 2018, which was the last time the event was held in Brooklyn. The 2023 destination is now set with the event returning to Greensboro.
Returning to Greensboro in 2023 felt like the best decision to Swofford, who wanted to make sure the proud basketball town earned another chance to host the event. Greensboro has hosted the event more than any other city, and it’s a popular ACC Tournament destination among those not named Jim Boeheim.
“That day when we had to cancel the remainder of the tournament going into the third day, my heart really bled for Greensboro as well as certainly those players and the fans and college basketball as a whole,” Swofford said.
Greensboro lost out on a few days of ACC Tournament action as well as opening NCAA Tournament rounds. The city not only lost chances to watch high-level collegiate basketball, it also lost the fans coming into the area to watch the games and boost local businesses.
Canceling the ACC and NCAA Tournaments hurt Greensboro about as much as any location nationwide.
“I and the rest of our schools felt that it was really important to bring the tournament back to Greensboro as soon as we possibly could,” Swofford said. “That first opportunity is 2023.”
