It’s time to break out the popcorn again, Virginia fans.
Last weekend, CBS aired a replay of the UVa men’s basketball team’s national championship victory over Texas Tech. This weekend, Virginia fans will have a chance to watch a replay of Bronco Mendenhall’s team clinching its first Coastal Division championship in program history.
On Saturday at 9 p.m., the ACC Network will show UVa’s 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech from this past college football season. The victory marked UVa’s first win in the Commonwealth Cup since 2003.
The victory came at Scott Stadium on Black Friday in a nationally televised game. The Cavaliers led 13-6 at halftime before the Hokies upped their game and scored 21 points in the third quarter behind solid play from quarterback Hendon Hooker.
UVa trailed 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. Behind an opportunistic defense and solid play from Bryce Perkins, Virginia scored 19 points in the final 15 minutes while holding the Hokies to just three points.
An Eli Hanback fumble recovery in the end zone sealed the game with 1:01 left, as UVa took a 39-30 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Fans flooded the field in celebration when the clock ran out.
Perkins starred on the afternoon, finishing with 475 total yards and three touchdowns. His legs carried the way early, as he ran for two touchdowns of over 35 yards in the first quarter. In the second half, Perkins did most of his damage with his arm.
Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed were two of Perkins’ favorite targets in the rivalry win. Dubois finished with four receptions for 139 yards, and Reed added five receptions for 66 yards.
Behind an special showing from Perkins and a 4-1 advantage in turnovers, UVa beat the Hokies to break a 15-year losing streak to its in-state rival.
