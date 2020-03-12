ACC Commissioner John Swofford started his Thursday morning on television.
He said “We’re gonna have basketball.”
He also stressed that the situation was fluid, and things were developing rapidly. Hours later, the ACC officially announced the cancellation of its conference tournament.
Florida State players took the floor for warmups, expecting to play their game at 12:30 p.m. against Clemson. Around noon, news broke that conferences such as the SEC, Big Ten and American Athletic Conference were canceling their conference tournaments.
A few moments later, Florida State players left the floor as speculation grew. The ACC then put out its statement canceling the tournament.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament,” the league said. “For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion.”
The league hoped it could avoid the decision, but made the move based on the health of the student-athletes, players and coaches involved.
“We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision, however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
While the ACC mentioned Florida State becoming the league champion for NCAA Tournament purposes, the status of the NCAA Tournament remains a major question. As of the ACC’s announcement, the NCAA Tournament is expected to be played without fans. Given the NBA’s suspension of play and the rise in coronavirus cases, there may be alterations to the NCAA Tournament in coming days and hours.
Should the NCAA Tournament continue as planned, the Seminoles will represent the ACC as the league’s champion.
