After a tumultuous 24 hours in the sports world that saw everything from the NCAA Tournament and conference tournaments commit to games with very limited attendance to the NBA suspending its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the ACC announced Thursday morning that it still expects its conference tournament to go on as scheduled.
“We’re gonna have basketball,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said on the ACC Network show “Packer and Durham.”
When asked if there was a conversation to not hold the tournament, Swofford said, “Not really. Very briefly.”
Swofford shared that each playing school receives a ticket allotment of 150 fans for the remainder of the tournament. Essential staff and credentialed media will be in attendance. Bands and cheerleaders can attend at the discretion of each school. He also stressed that the situation is fluid, and the situation is changing hour-by-hour not just across collegiate sports, but the world.
As of his remarks this morning, the ACC expects to play the games in its conference tournament.
“Well, it’s been extraordinary,” Swofford said on TV. “It’s certainly a set of circumstances that we’re dealing with that we’ve never dealt with before. It’s unprecedented in American sports.”
Swofford expressed disappointment for the city of Greensboro as well as the fans unable to attend. He stressed that he wants the experience to be as a good as it can be for the players given the circumstances.
“It’s not what you would want as an ideal situation, but when that’s what you have in front of you, you make the best out of it, and make it the best experience for the most important people that are out here and that’s our players,” Swofford added on his TV appearance.
Zooming out, spring sports can also be affected. UVa football halted team activities for the spring in the wake of the latest developments with the coronavirus.
“We have not finalized anything, and therefore not announced anything, but obviously that’s next on the docket,” Swofford said of announcing potential alterations to spring sports.
The situation across the globe is changing rapidly, and Swofford left open the possibility of additional changes being made.
“It’s very fluid, it obviously changes daily, so hopefully we’re making the right decisions as we go forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.