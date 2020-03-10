The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, will go on as scheduled despite growing concerns about the coronavirus and large gatherings.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday, and state officials are urging those in North Carolina to work remotely and avoid large gatherings when possible.
“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum,” the league said in a statement.
Syracuse, an ACC member, announced Tuesday that classes will transition online beginning on March 13 and lasting through at least March 30. UVa announced Sunday that it would provide additional updates about classes during the middle of this week.
“At this point in time, we plan for students to return to Grounds and to resume classes, but we will be making some modifications to mitigate against the risk of exposure to and transmission of the virus, which we will explain in more detail by mid-week,” UVa President Jim Ryan said.
The ACC’s statement addressed Governor Cooper’s comments from a press conference Tuesday that informed the public about North Carolina’s measures to contain the coronavirus.
“As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings,” the statement continued. “We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.”
Some of the proactive and responsive measures currently in place according to the release are:
» Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas and team areas
» Hand-sanitizing stations throughout FanFest
» The conference will share CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information
» Emergency medical staff will be in place
Postgame media availability will be altered, but it won’t be completely cancelled. The NBA restricted locker room media access recently to help combat the spread of germs. The ACC Tournament is moving the media out of locker rooms, but at least some additional player availability will still take place.
“In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office,” the ACC’s statement said.
The ACC Tournament began Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
