After living in lockdown in Italy, cyclist Ben King returns home to Virginia to continue training

It’s already been quite a year for Ben King and his family.
The Monticello High School graduate has competed in two international cycling events, trained for his sport's biggest race and learned that he’s going to be a father for the first time.
The 31-year-old also has experienced the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both at home and abroad.
King and his wife Jenna still live in the Charlottesville area, but rent an apartment in Luca, Italy during race season to make it easier to travel to compete in events for NNT Pro Cycling. In February, he raced the Saudi Tour, a five-stage race in Saudi Arabia, then competed in the Faun-Ardeche Classic, a pair of one-day cycling events in France before returning to Italy.
A typical race season for King lasts between 75 to 85 race days, but this year he’s been limited to just seven so far as race directors have been forced to postpone or cancel races due to COVID-19.
“My team set big goals for me, including the Tour de France and a shot at making the Olympic team,” King said. “This year started similar to other seasons and I felt good about my early performance.”
In addition to his success on the circuit, King and his wife had plenty to smile about after learning that they are expecting their first child later this year.
Then the COVID-19 outbreak happened.
King said residents in Luca, Italy, were quarantined for more than two weeks, but professional cyclists were permitted to train outdoors. King had to carry his pro racing license and declaration during his workouts or even to go out to buy groceries.
But eventually, even professionals were prohibited from training outdoors as the pandemic ravaged Italy.
“We got a little stir crazy living in our apartment,” King said. “I just missed getting sunshine and fresh air, but we were healthy and at least my wife and I had each other.”
King said he was proactive when dealing with COVID-19 before it became a global pandemic. His wife encouraged him to wear a mask any time he traveled, starting back in February. King also noted that he was a big proponent of using hand sanitizer to stay safe.
Still, King was in awe of the affect COVID-19 had overseas.
“Living in Italy at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak was sobering,” he said. “As we read the news every morning, it became apparent how big the impact could be. We were forced to start taking the situation very seriously before many other countries as lockdown measures intensified. Fortunately, most of the crisis was contained to the northern provinces of Italy, so although the lockdown and tension was high, I believe the risk was lower in Tuscany. I knew people who might have had the virus, but weren’t able to be tested so it could have been anything.”
After President Donald Trump announced a ban on Europe travel in March, King and his wife knew they had to make a decision.
“We never panicked and didn’t rush home,” King said. “Our hope was that we would be out of lockdown sooner and could resume racing. My fear was that if I returned to the U.S. and racing resumed, then I wouldn’t be able to get back. As the situation developed, we had enough information to expect that we would not be able to race again anytime soon. Since my wife is pregnant, we needed to get her first appointments done and as foreigners, that wasn’t possible for us in Italy while the country was on lockdown.”
They returned to Charlottesville three weeks ago and have made the best of the situation.
“We returned so that my wife could get the care she needs,” King said. “It’s also an unbelievable place to train with the Blue Ridge Mountains and endless country roads. It’s good to be closer to family, even if we can’t see them.”
King returned home just in time for Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a “stay at home” executive order for residents. While not the mass lockdown he experienced in Italy, the 31-year-old cyclist agrees with the decision.
“I think Americans are beginning to take it more seriously,” King sad. “They’ve seen the actions taken by other countries, but a lot of people are still out at golf courses, etc. In Italy, we faced major fines if we left the house for any reason, other than groceries or medical emergencies.”
Like everyone, King hopes to get back to his normal routine, which includes cycling’s biggest race.
“The Tour de France was, and still is, my major objective for the season if racing resumes this year,” King said. “I am still training for it. Training is periodized, so some weeks are longer or more intense than others. I work in two to three blocks of three- to six-hour training rides. Fortunately, I can train indoors by mounting my bike on our Tacx trainers.”
King has competed in the Tour de France twice, racing in a support role for his team.
“Nothing compares to the Tour de France,” King said. “Physically, there are even harder races, but the pressure, atmosphere and audience surrounding the Tour make it an experience like no other. It feels like a lifetime with all of the ups and downs, the fatigue, the drama, the romance, the crashes, the scenery, the camaraderie and adventure. It is truly the highest level of the sport.”
The 21-stage race takes a toll on its participants.
“There are days when you struggle to get out of bed and you wonder how you could possibly conquer the mountain passes ahead,” King said. “If you reach Paris [for the final stage], there are so many emotions. There is a feeling of having overcome it.”
King has also competed in the Giro d’Italia once and the Vuelta a Espana four times. Those races, along with the Tour de France, are affectionally known as the Grand Tour of Cycling held during a three-week span.
“The feeling of completing a Grand Tour is of pride and utter exhaustion,” said King, who has won two Vuelta stages during his career. “It’s like the weight of all the pressure to perform lifts and you can celebrate the effort it took to get there with your team. A tradition that I love is over a nice team dinner, each member of the team, including staff, shares their highest and lowest point from the month.”
As of now, the Tour de France, which was first held in 1903, is still scheduled to start June 27. King said race officials are waiting until the last minute to postpone for later in the year or cancel.
“The virus situation had upended the cycling world,” King said. “Race promoters are suffering major losses, which they may not recover from. Many teams are making significant cuts to rider salaries. My team has remained very well connected, motivating each other to stay fit and focused for when we have an opportunity to race again.”
While his season in limbo, King tries to remain positive.
“Right now, I’m waiting like everyone else,” he said. “I’m doing very focused and specific training and remain motivated to take advantage of whatever opportunities presents itself. But for the time being, it is unclear when or what that might be.”
