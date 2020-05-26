After missing her final two high school seasons, Johnson savors chance to continue softball career at Shenandoah

MADISON — Three years ago, Hannah Johnson was on top of the world after helping the Madison County softball team win the VHSL Class 2 state championship while earning all-state honors.
An out-of-season knee injury and the COVID-19 pandemic kept her off the field for her final two high school seasons and put her aspirations of playing at the next level up in the air.
After some uncertainty, Johnson's dreams of playing college softball will become a reality. The Madison County senior has committed to play softball at Shenandoah University.
“I absolutely adore the campus and I had heard a lot of great things about the school from people who had previously gone there,” Johnson said. “Not to mention, their amazing academic programs and lastly, the people who I came across on campus were all super friendly.”
Johnson was one of the offensive catalysts for the Mountaineers during their run to the 2017 VHSL Class 2 state championship. She hit nearly .400 and belted seven home runs as Madison County captured its first state softball title since 1995. The sophomore second baseman finished the season with district, regional and state accolades.
In January of 2019, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus during the basketball season which sidelined her for her junior season of softball. Fourteen months later, Johnson was set to return to the Madison County lineup for her senior season before Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being highly recruited as a sophomore, Johnson admitted the interest from college programs dwindled a bit following the injury.
“After missing my junior year, which is kind of like prime time for recruitment, it became stressful quickly because we had to go about my recruitment process differently,” Johnson said. “I had colleges looking at me, but after my knee injury, some kind of fell off.”
One coach that remained in contact with Johnson through the entire process was Shenandoah Coach Courtney Moyer. The two met during Johnson’s campus visit and clicked instantly.
“We sat down in her office and we showed her a few clips of me playing in my previous seasons and she stayed in touch with me ever since,” Johnson said.
Johnson liked the “family environment” Moyer and her staff built with the program, which mimicked what she had at Madison.
“Coach Moyer and I talked about things they would do off the field to solidify their bonds as friends and not just teammates,” she said. “I believe Coach Moyer likes that I have a powerful swing and that, not only do I hit well, I can play in the field too.”
Johnson was recruited as a middle infielder, but has the versatility to play anywhere on the field.
“My goals are to continue to grow as a player and to enjoy every last moment of time that I can play, because as the past has showed me, nothing is promised,” she said. “I am going to take advantage of this opportunity and have fun. When I’m older, I can reminisce with memories of what I got to do, not what I didn’t get to do.”
Johnson also felt very comfortable with the Shenandoah campus and the school's academic offerings.
“I had been on a bunch of tours at many different colleges. Shenandoah stood out to me because it had been the only college that I walked onto the campus and immediately let like this was where I wanted to go,” Johnson said. “Shenandoah had a feeling of home that the other colleges lacked. Plus, Shenandoah is around an hour and a half from home.”
Academically, Johnson plans to major in biology with aspirations of eventually moving on to medical school.
Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport also were among Johnson's finalists, but her heart was set on Shenandoah.
“I know that high school is it for some people and I am glad that that’s not me,” Johnson said. “Especially because I didn’t even get to finish that.”
Johnson said a lot of people were responsible in making her dream a reality, including parents, her Madison County coaches and teammates, as well as travel ball coaches Heidi Freitager and Travis Estes.
Now the real work begins.
“It means so much to me and my family that I have this amazing opportunity,” she said. “I’ve played softball since I was eight years old and my parents have spent a lot of time and money to get me where I’m at today and it’ll mean the world for them to come and watch me play.”
