The Charlottesville boys basketball team got off to a slow start against Monticello on Friday night, but started to gain momentum after the first period and there was no looking back as the Black Knights improved to 3-0 with a 56-46 road victory over the Mustangs.
The hosts jumped out to an early lead. Drew Hall drained a 3-point basket to begin the scoring, then senior Michael Gray muscled his way to a pair of buckets in the post against the Black Knights. Five different Mustangs scored in the opening period and Monticello took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
After the break in action, however, the Black Knights fired out of their huddle and went on a 16-2 run to erase the deficit and take the lead just over midway through the second quarter.
Juniors Zymir Faulkner and Christian Stewart led CHS during the stretch, scoring 10 of the Black Knights' points, including a fancy off-the-backboard pass from Faulker that resulted in a dunk by Stewart that sent the visiting student section into a frenzy.
Nick Motley made his presence felt as well but in a much more subtle fashion as he tied for the team lead in first-half points with 11, matching Faulkner.
“We were settling for 3s. We were making one pass and then jacking it up and weren’t hitting it,” Charlottesville coach Mitch Minor said. “Once we got into the flow and started some different drives, I think things changed.”
Following halftime, the CHS defense tightened its grip even further. The Black Knights did something that is rarely seen in basketball, they held the Mustangs scoreless for the entire third period. It wasn’t until Hall connected on a pair of free throws at the 6:55 mark in the fourth that Monticello put its first points of the second half on the board.
“I felt we played much better defense, particularly in the third quarter”, Minor said. “Our defense in a lot of ways is our offense and in transition we have a tendency to get a lot of easy baskets which we want to do.”
The foul shots sparked a revival of the Mustangs as they continued to scrap and claw looking to get back into the contest. Scheel scored eight points in the final stanza and Drew had seven, but it wasn’t enough.
Charlottesville extended its lead to 18 to open the final frame and despite Monticello's best efforts, the Mustangs were unable to trim the lead to single digits as they fell to 1-4 on the season.
Faulkner was the leading scorer on the night, finishing with 22 points while Motley added 20 for Charlottesville. Stewart chipped in 12 points for the Black Knights.
“This is probably one of the best well-rounded scoring teams I’ve had,” Minor said. “We’re not very big but I think the five I start on the court, I think they all can score.”
Monticello had three scorers in double digits as well, getting 15 points from Hall, 11 from Gray and 10 from Scheel.
The Black Knights will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to Orange County on Tuesday. Monticello is off until next Friday when they host Western Albemarle.
