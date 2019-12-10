Greg Maynard joined an exclusive club on Tuesday night.
The Albemarle boys basketball coach earned his 500th career win as the Patriots topped William Fleming, 44-35, in Roanoke.
Josh Morse led the way for Albemarle (3-1), finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Murkey added 12 points and five rebounds, while Dasaun Taylor chipped in five rebounds and five assists.
Maynard entered the regular season with 497 career wins. Win No. 498 came in thrilling fashion in the season opener, when the Patriots beat Harrisonburg 64-63. The Patriots cruised to Win No. 499, beating Culpeper 77-40 on the road.
Albemarle looked poised to give Maynard his 500th win on Dec. 6 against Patrick Henry (Roanoke), but the visiting Patriots rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat AHS in overtime.
The wait ended Tuesday, as the Patriots took care of business on the road.
Maynard will go for win No. 501 on Friday night when Albemarle hosts Jefferson District rival Western Albemarle. The matchup will be part of a varsity doubleheader between the Patriots and Warriors. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
