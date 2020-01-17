The Albemarle boys basketball team has made a habit of having games decided in the final minutes this season.
Friday night was no different for the Patriots, who erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to knock off rival Western Albemarle 44-42 in Crozet.
Josh Morse scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the final five minutes as Albemarle (8-5, 2-3 Jefferson District) secured a huge district win.
“We just knew we needed to lock down on defense,” Morse said. “We’ve been working on time and score a lot in practice because a lot of our games have come down to the last second or the last couple plays. We just made big plays at the right moment and made big stops.”
Close games have become commonplace between these two schools this season. All three of their matchups have been decided by two points.
In their first game, Riley Prichard hit a shot late to lift Western Albemarle to a win in the district opener for both teams. Christopher Woods enacted some revenge in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic with a late bucket in the tournament semifinals to give Albemarle a win to even the series at 1-1.
“I think all three games have been [decided] by exactly two points,” Morse said. “It’s just whoever makes the big shot at the end will come out with the win. We’re just trying to climb our way back up in the district.”
The first three quarters belonged to Western Albemarle (11-3, 5-2) on a night that was billed as a celebration for one of its seniors.
In front of a crowd of nearly 2,000 fans, Tommy Mangrum became the eighth player in school history to score 1,000 points in his career with an up-and-under move in the second quarter that gave his team an 18-14 lead with 3:54 left.
After a brief celebration, Albemarle regained momentum as Dasaun Taylor scored four points and Washington knocked down a corner 3-pointer to trim the lead to 18-16 late in the quarter. Andrew Shifflett hit a jumper in the final minute to give the Warriors a 20-17 lead at intermission.
The third quarter belonged to Mangrum as Western Albemarle tried to pull away. The senior hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 28-17 lead. Later in the quarter, Mangrum scored another bucket off a great cut from the elbow to give the Warriors a 38-28 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a defensive struggle as baskets on both ends of the floor seemed hard to come by. Prichard sank two free throws with 2:53 left to give Western Albemarle a 42-31 advantage.
That’s when the Patriots’ comeback ensued.
Morse cut the lead to 42-36 with 1:58 to go on a three-point play for Albemarle. Taylor then found William Hornsby open for a corner 3-pointer and the Patriots pulled within 42-39 with 1:29 left.
After two defensive stops, Morse made two more tough baskets inside, including one on an inbounds play with 52 seconds left to give Albemarle a 43-42 lead.
“It was a new play,” Morse said. “They set a back screen for me and threw it up high so I could off the guard and I just went up with it.”
Western Albemarle had a chance to regain the lead the next time down the floor, but Josh Sime’s shot in the lane rolled off the rim and into Christopher Woods’ arms.
Morse added another free throw with 19.1 seconds left to make it a two-point game.
Western Albemarle had a chance to tie the game late, but Woods deflected a pass at half-court as time ran out to seal the win.
“Our guys never gave up and they kept battling,” Albemarle coach Greg Maynard said. “Then we finally made some key baskets down the stretch and I guess that’s how we beat them here the first time too, just making key baskets. Some of the games we’ve lost, we haven’t done that. We’ve kind of folded so it was good to see some of those go in.”
Mangrum finished with a game-high 18 points to lead Western Albemarle. Andrew Shifflett and Prichard each chipped in six points in the loss.
Morse shook off a slow shooting start to get into double figures again.
“They’ve got such good size that it’s hard for him to score, but somehow he manages to do it every time we play them,” Maynard said. “He stays focused and keeps playing his game and gets in, even when he gets fouled, and makes some big baskets for us.”
Washington tallied eight points off the bench in the win. Woods and Dasaun Taylor each added six points for the Patriots.
Maynard said this could be a signature win for Albemarle this season.
“We’ve just got to keep playing and work our way back up to the top,” Maynard said. “Tonight, was a big step in the right direction.”
