The Albemarle boys basketball team hasn’t earned many style points on the court this season, but has found continued success with relentless defense and timely offense.
The Patriots continued their recipe for success on Tuesday night in a 51-47 victory over William Fleming in the Region 5D semifinals.
Albemarle’s defense allowed just four made field goals in the final eight minutes of action. The Patriots had six different offensive scorers in the same span to secure the victory and a berth in the Class 5 state tournament.
“I told the kids I was so proud of them,” Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard said. “We’ve gone through an awful lot this year. To battle through injuries, we’ve had three different kids with broken bones, a dislocated shoulder, all kinds of things and they just keep fighting. They just play their hearts out every night.
“That’s a team that is averaging about 70 points per game and we held them to under 50.”
With the game tied at 37 at the end of the third quarter, William Fleming began the scoring to open the fourth. Albemarle immediately responded with seven straight points, starting with a 3-pointer from Chris Woods to put the Patriots ahead. Cam Johnson stole the ball away from one of the Colonels’ guards and raced to the end of the court for an easy lay in for the Patriots.
After falling behind by five points, William Fleming battled back to cut the deficit to 46-45 following a trey from Yani Turner. Both teams traded scores on each of their next possessions.
Albemarle’s Dasaun Taylor went to the foul line with 36 seconds left after being fouled on a drive to the basket. The senior connected on both shot attempts from the charity stripe and extended the Patriots’ lead to three points.
The Albemarle defense forced the Colonels to take a long field goal attempt on their ensuing offensive possession that clanged off the back of the rim.
Moments later, William Fleming missed on another opportunity to trim the margin at the free throw line.
“Chris Woods stepped up with great defense,” Maynard said. “Kywan [Washington] did, even though he was in foul trouble, Will Hornsby played good defense. It’s just a team effort on the defensive end for us. We never know who’s going to be out there with the injuries and foul trouble and all that.”
With time dwindling, the Colonels were forced to foul and send Hornsby to the line.
The junior extended the lead to four points with just over a second remaining to put the game out of reach.
Offensively, the Patriots spread the wealth. Woods finished as the leading scorer with 10 points. Wilson Hagen followed with nine, while Justin Murkey and Taylor scored eight apiece.
Albemarle earned a berth to the Class 5 state tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons with the win and will first face a familiar foe in Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the Region 5D Championship Game on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.